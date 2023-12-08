Top 4 Sprout Social Alternatives based on 27,000+ Reviews

The nature of customer service is evolving. Customers are getting more comfortable with social customer service options (see figure below).

Source: HubSpot and Brandwatch.1

Sprout Social is one of the social customer service software providers that grant direct access to customers during online interactions; however, users and IT professionals have reported that the product is not an optimal solution for their organization due to its drawbacks, such as high pricing and social media features’ limitations.

This article will cover the features, user ratings, and pricing of Sprout Social and its top four alternatives.

Comparison of Sprout Social and its top 4 alternatives

Table 1: Comparison by market presence

Vendors Total number of employees Total reviews* Average ratings* Ease of use** Quality of support** Free trial Pricing: starts from per seat/month Sprout Social 1,458 3,390 4.4 8.9 8.7 30-day $249.00 Zendesk Support Suite 6,275 10,321 4.3 8.5 8.4 14-day $55.00

Salesforce Service Cloud 70,443 4,593 4.4 8.1 8.1 30-day $25.00 Freshdesk 12,917 6,753 4.4 8.8 8.8 14-day $15.00 Intercom 1,324 4,041 4.4 8.9 8.7 14-day $39.00

*Based on the total number of employees on LinkedIn as of 11/14/2023.

**Based on the total number of reviews and average ratings on Capterra, Gartner, and G2 software review platforms as of 11/14/2023.

*** The ease of quality and quality of support data are based on G2 ratings as of 14/11/2023.

Table 2: Comparison by features

Vendors AI chatbot Social media monitoring Feedback surveys Custom reports # of integrations* Supported languages

Sprout Social In premium plans ✅ In premium plans Only in the highest plan 350+ 5

Zendesk Support Suite Add-on In premium plans In premium plans In premium plans 1200+ 30+

Salesforce Service Cloud Add-on Add-on In premium plans Add-on 2500+ 35+

Freshdesk Add-on In premium plans ✅ In premium plans 650+ 30+ Intercom ✅ ✖ Add-on In premium plans 350+ 44+

* The # of integrations (2,500+) for Salesforce Service Cloud product data represents the total # of integrations for Salesforce.

Vendor selection criteria

The listings above have been narrowed according to the vendor criteria mentioned below, helping organizations make more accurate analyses considering the abundance of social customer service software vendors.

Employee size: 1,000+ employees on LinkedIn

1,000+ employees on LinkedIn Number of reviews: 3,000+ total reviews on Capterra, Gartner, and G2.

3,000+ total reviews on Capterra, Gartner, and G2. Average rating: 4+/5 on Capterra, Gartner, and G2.

4+/5 on Capterra, Gartner, and G2. Ease of quality and quality of support rating: 8+/10 on G2.

What is social customer service software?

Social customer service software is a tool that enables human agents to provide real-time customer support through social media channels, including social media posts, direct messages, or forums.

It has two main purposes:

Responding to inquiries customers may have concerning products or services. Offering technical guidance and problem-solving assistance to customers.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, established in 2010 in Chicago, U.S., is a platform for social media management and intelligence targeted at organizations of any size.2

Sprout Social supports communication between users and their audiences on various channels (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X), freeing them up to concentrate on building relationships with their brand’s most engaged followers.

Pros

Social media service: Some users state that the software’s unmatched strength is the “Smart Inbox”, which they think is a time saver for in-house users, enabling them to handle a substantial number of social media accounts or inbound customer support requests.3

Ease-of-use: Some users highlight that the platform’s single dashboard allows them to read and reply to all comments, tags, and direct messages across different social networking platforms effectively. They also say that the “Smart Inbox” function saves time by eliminating the need for manually logging in to each platform independently.4

Reporting features: Some users emphasize that Sprout Social’s reporting and analytics features are easy to use, allowing them to transfer documents efficiently over multiple platforms.5

Cons

Pricing: According to users, the price tag of Sprout Social is a major drawback. Users also state that the software is significantly more expensive than its competitors, and several capabilities, including custom reports and canned replies, are charged separately rather than included in the standard pricing.6

Social media limitations: Several users remark that it is difficult to customize and publish stories. One reviewer notes that it is impossible to see and gather data from TikTok and answer comments.78

Social media integrations: Several reviewers note that the platform has limited social media integration capabilities. For example, posts on Instagram are not fully visible in sales apps.9

Social media functionality: Users expect to have a more streamlined process of posting across platforms while using Sprout Social. They state that, while duplicating posts, they still need to ensure that the right user receives Instagram notifications.10

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Gartner: 4.3/5

4.3/5 G2: 4.4/5

Pricing (per seat/month, billed annually)

Standard: $249

Professional: $399

Advanced: $499

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Free trial: 30-day11

Top 4 Sprout Social alternatives

1- Zendesk Support Suite

Zendesk Support Suite, founded in Denmark in 2007, has over 5,400 employees and assists about 160,000 businesses in communicating and managing their customers across social media platforms.12

Zendesk enables agents to choose between public chats, tweets, messages, and emails while gathering customer data in a single location for a customized customer experience.

Pros

Social media customer service: Several users emphasize that Sprout Social is a beneficial tool to organize all of the customer questions on one platform. Social media services in any form, such as email, SMS, Whatsapp, or online media, can be effectively tracked without anything being overlooked.13

Customization: Some users complement the ability to personalize features according to their specific use cases; some customization features they like include creating shortcuts or eliminating fields and buttons.14

Responsive UI: Users appreciate the responsiveness of Zendesk’s UI makes the entire suite easy to browse. Users state that they can efficiently shift between the chat screens while reading support tickets and social media tickets at the same time.15

Cons

Social media integrations: Users expect the social media support integration to be more extensive for all social media sites such as YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, and LinkedIn.16

Initial setup: Users claim that as there are numerous features and settings available, software setup may get complex, making it unsuitable for average or beginner users.17

Technical support: Some enterprise-level customers stated that Sprout Social’s technical support is insufficient.18

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Gartner: 4.3/5

4.3/5 G2: 4.3/5

Pricing (per seat/month, billed annually)

Suite team: $55.00

$55.00 Suite growth: $89.00

$89.00 Suite professional: $115.00

$115.00 Suite enterprise: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Free trial: 14-day 19

2- Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service software with cloud-based social media service features that assists users in streamlining services, improving workflows, and identifying relevant subjects to help human agents in social media service operations.

Users of Salesforce Social Customer Service can transform social media postings into cases or leads. Agents may reply to social media comments, posts, hashtags, or mentions from the Service Console, enabling your company to participate in customer interactions on platforms such as X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Pros

Omni-channel social media integrations: Some users appreciate the omnichannel capability of Service Cloud for integrating new social media channels.20

Social media customer service: Users note that the software maintains track of all sales data related to customer service while enabling them to have powerful service oversight over social media profiles.21

Customization: Users say that Salesforce Service Cloud allows them to customize fields to meet the needs of their company efficiently.22

Cons

Functionality: Some users claim that Service Cloud does not provide simple use cases.23

Pricing: Users say that small businesses may find the first subscription cost prohibitively expensive.24

Customer service function usability: According to some users, navigation between various support issues takes time and may be improved since it brings users to the home screen and causes them to browse back and forth.25

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Gartner: 4.4/5

4.4/5 G2: 4.3/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month, billed annually)

Starter: $25.00

$25.00 Professional: $80.00

$80.00 Enterprise: $165.00

$165.00 Unlimited: $330.00

$330.00 Free trial: 30-day 26

3- Freshdesk

Freshdesk is a customer service software with social service features that helps users engage with customers on social media channels such as X, Instagram, and Facebook from a single interface.

The platform has a specific menu bar to control, oversee, and manage the social media customer service operations called “Social”. It includes an AI-powered social signal analyzer that monitors social media posts that mention your company. Using its built-in machine learning technology, Social discovers, learns, and provides feedback on relevant postings. These postings are converted into filtered tickets, preventing the support team from wasting time on irrelevant issues.

Pros

Customer service (tickets): Users remark that Freshdesk interacts seamlessly with their technology stack and that it is simple to track down and manage cases. All support tickets (regardless of channel, i.e., social media, in-app help, electronic mail, etc.) are routed right to their team’s Slack channel.27

Customer support: Several users state that Freshdesk’s customer service is top-notch. 24/7 email assistance is available through automatic and constant chat, emails, phone calls, and social media.28

Connectivity: Some users state that the stability of the Freshdesk connection is powerful, which makes it a reliable and secure tool.29

Cons

Pricing structure: According to users, Freshdesk’s pricing might be complicated because there are multiple add-ons available.30

Social media channel fragmentation: Users state that it can be difficult for companies to handle and react to customer requests that come in across many channels such as email, chat, phone, social media, and others.31

Crashes and customer support: Some users draw attention to the maintenance problem that causes the Freshdesk mobile app to crash, noting that no information is given as to why the software crashes or how long it will be down.32

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Gartner: 4.4/5

4.4/5 G2: 4.4/5

Pricing (per seat/month)

4- Intercom

Intercom is a customer service platform that helps businesses enhance their customer experience by delivering end-to-end engagement on social media channels.

Pros

Social media customer service: Users affirm that Intercom’s social media channels function accurately; there’s no need for them to refresh the website to see whether there’s a message on Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media websites.34

Social media communications (search tool): Social media communications can be easily managed by users; the search tool effectively collects data from all of the clients and sends messages to them.35

Ease-of-use: Reviews reveal that the shared inbox function helps deliver quick and straightforward support; from the screen, users may efficiently obtain information, provide advertisements, process leads, and provide customer service support.36

Cons

Social media integrations: Users express that Intercom may improve some of its integrations, particularly with social media platforms such as Facebook; these integrations appear to bug out frequently and may cause communication gaps with customers.37

Pricing structure: The price structure is complicated; several customers were unsure how much they pay for each activity or function they use.38

Complex platform: Intercom seems to be relatively complex to some users due to the numerous capabilities it provides.39

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Gartner: 4.1/5

4.1/5 G2: 4.5/5

Pricing (per seat/month, billed annually)

4 core features of Sprout Social alternatives

The core features explained below are based on distinctive features compared in Table 2 (see above). To gain in-depth information related to social customer software features, read our up-to-date and data-driven article on social customer service.

1- AI chatbots

AI chatbots are intelligent chatbots that employ artificial intelligence (AI) or generative AI methods such as machine learning to develop responses over time to collect user data and accurately learn, analyze, and comprehend the data set for specific intentions.

AI chatbots for social media customer service: ~90% of customer inquiries are handled in at most 10 messages or less with AI chatbots.41

The majority of chatbot discussions are brief and to the point. AI chatbots (e.g., Instagram chatbots) can control the user experience, conversation flow, and response time on social media communications. This helps customers obtain immediate responses on social channels.

Social media monitoring is a strategy of reviewing and reacting to social media interactions related to your company, such as key mentions, comments, postings, and hashtags.

~80% of surveyed professionals consider social monitoring as a key planning element in defining social media strategy.42

3- Feedback surveys

A customer feedback survey is a method of identifying and measuring the satisfaction of various corporate units or customers to observe their experiences, needs, and ideas related to the brand.

Feedback is determined by monitoring the company’s products or services and can often consist of precisely written questions. Feedback surveys can be delivered through direct messages, online surveys, and online community forums across social channels.

4- Custom reports

Custom reports, in contrast to standard reports, are insights (e.g., social media analytics) that you develop according to unique requirements to meet special reporting demands.

With custom reporting, users can leverage a wide range of visualization options by adding specific filters, guaranteeing the data is displayed in the most useful manner.

Transparency statement

