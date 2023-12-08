Primary Schools Christmas Festival finals to be held on December 13

21 primary schools set for finals of Christmas Festival

The Primary Schools Christmas Festival will conclude on December 13, according to the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

The event, which “promises to bring joy and festive cheer,” will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose.

It will include a showcase of skill such as dance, drama, choral speech, instrumental versions, and choirs, with “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” serving as the test piece.

Barrouallie Government, Belair Government, Bequia Anglican Primary, Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Primary, Buccament Government, Calder Government, Calliaqua Anglican, C. W. Prescod Primary, Diamond Government, Dorsetshire Hill Government, Evesham Methodist, Fair Hall Government, Fancy Government, Georgetown Government, Greggs Government, Kingstown Anglican, Langley Park Government, Mustique Primary, Owia Government, Owia Government, Ow

Following the performances, the schools with the best instrumental, choral speech or drama, dance, and creative carol, as well as the finest rendition of the test piece, will be announced. This year’s benchmark to measure the musical ability of the choirs was “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” a traditional Christmas hymn that proclaims the good news of the Saviour’s birth.

“We are excited to invite the public to join us for the grand finale of the Primary Schools Christmas Festival,” said Dexter Bacchus, Education Officer for Music in the Ministry of Education.

The big finale of the Primary Schools Christmas Festival promises to be a happy occasion, and the Ministry of Education hopes to see everyone there.