Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer (x2), Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids

CASE#: 23B1008355
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 at approximately 6:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer (x2), Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids
ACCUSED: Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF
VICTIM: Sean Doyle
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF
VICTIM: Bradley Lowell-Raymond
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF
VICTIM: Joshua Coll
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, age 19, assaulted three SSCF staff throughout the evening of 11/28/2023.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Perez-Agramonte was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 01/09/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Perez-Agramonte remains incarcerated at SSCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2024 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
