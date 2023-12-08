Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer (x2), Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1008355

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 at approximately 6:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer (x2), Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids

ACCUSED: Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF

VICTIM: Sean Doyle

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF

VICTIM: Bradley Lowell-Raymond

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF

VICTIM: Joshua Coll

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, age 19, assaulted three SSCF staff throughout the evening of 11/28/2023.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Perez-Agramonte was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 01/09/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Perez-Agramonte remains incarcerated at SSCF.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2024 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600