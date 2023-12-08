EmpowerYou Symposium Kickoff Event featuring NYC Philanthropic Socialite Jean Shafiroff at the Renaissance Hotel Harlem
EmpowerYou Symposium Kickoff Event featuring NYC Philanthropic Socialite Jean Shafiroff at the Renaissance Hotel HarlemNEW YORK , NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMPOWERYou Symposium taking place at the beautiful , newly constructed Renaissance Hotel in Harlem.
NMG Ventures and Founder Matthew King II, curates its Kick off in Virtual and Mixed Reality (VMR) Demo Experiences hosted during the day at the EmpowerYou Symposium 2023!. The full agenda will have wellness sessions hosted by KIO Wellness Guide . VIP’s will participate in Yoga hosted by Mary Reilly Nichols, Meditation, Panels and get an opportunity to partake in VMR sessions.
In the evening, there will be a Special Philanthropic Mix and Mingle Gathering with Guest of Honors and Speaker Announcements with a special award presented to key members of the Community including NYC Socialite and Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff , Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and other distinguished guests that have been nominated for their contribution in Harlem and the Community.
NMG Ventures, KIO Wellness are embarking on a trans-formative journey to bring virtual and mixed reality experiences to Harlem, with a unique focus on sustainability, digital entrepreneurship, wellness and use of artificial intelligence. AI & VR are a big part of a human's future. The program aims to provide sponsored demos, training, and certificate programs, empowering participants to become digital eco-friendly business entrepreneurs.
The event plans to launch with two flexible sessions – a Saturday day program and a potential Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening option, accommodating the diverse schedules of our participants.
The day will end with a Networking and Fundraising Art Collection for Sale Viewing the {H.E.M] Sunrise + Sunset Collection and a Late Night Entertainment A Taste of Harlem Legendary Jazz.
Dorene Rivera
DCG MediaGroup
+1 646-730-4838
