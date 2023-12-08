Dr Joyelle Clarke highlights CORVI Assessment in the keynote address at COP28 on Coastal Resilience

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 08, 2023 (SKNIS): In a significant step for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment of St. Kitts and Nevis, gave an impactful presentation at COP28, on December 06, 2023, on the Climate and Ocean Risk Vulnerability Index (CORVI) assessment.

CORVI is an assessment support tool which uses a range of diverse indicators to produce a holistic coastal climate risk summary report. This critical assessment, conducted in partnership with Taiwan ICDF, the Stimson Center, and the Commonwealth Blue Charter Programme, offers a detailed understanding of the risks faced by coastal cities like Basseterre. Dr. Clarke emphasized the need for resilience, particularly in crucial areas like Port Zante, the main cruise port of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Clarke, a renowned expert in environmental resilience, spoke on the Island of Hope stage at COP28. In her opening keynote address she shared her profound insights into the challenges and innovative strategies for coastal resilience and underscored the importance of prioritizing the welfare of people and enhancing access to financing in the context of climate change and environmental degradation.

Dr. Clarke used the stage at COP28 to reaffirm St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to environmental sustainability and resilience, as well as to spotlight the CORVI assessment as a vital tool in comprehensively addressing the unique challenges faced by SIDS.

Secretary-General of The Commonwealth, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland KC invited Dr. Clarke to return for the closing event which was centered on fostering coastal resilience, particularly for SIDS.

In addition to her closing remarks, Dr. Clarke also delivered the opening keynote address at the Island of Hope, focusing on protecting marine resources and enhancing ocean resilience.

COP28 is being held in the United Arab Emirates and will conclude on December 12, 2023.