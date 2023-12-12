Camelot Secure Bolsters Cyber Defense Arsenal with Cybersecurity Luminary Maxwell Carroll, Chief of Threat Intelligence
Cybersecurity is a continuous battle on the digital frontier. To win, we must anticipate, adapt, and act with precision.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Maxwell "Max" Carroll as Chief of Threat Intelligence at Camelot and also the parent company, DigiFlight. This strategic addition to the Camelot and DigiFlight cybersecurity teams underscores the companies’ commitment to proactively safeguarding critical infrastructures and staying ahead of evolving cyber threats with the most experienced individuals in the industry.
Mr. Carroll joins Camelot with a wealth of experience and expertise in cybersecurity and strategic security planning, both domestically and globally. His mission is clear: to develop threat profiles that empower cyber defenders to take offensive action, e.g., "Left of Boom," thwarting threats before they can establish a foothold and wreak havoc within networks.
“We welcome Max to our family,” said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot and DigiFlight. “In his new role, he will collaborate closely with our existing teams of expert cyber analysts, leveraging his experience, skills, tradecraft, and sources to refine our Tools, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). I look forward to him ensuring successful mission outcomes for our valued customers.”
While at Camelot, Mr. Carroll will establish the company’s presence within the top five critical infrastructures designated by the National Security Council. In addition, he will forge a robust presence within the healthcare sector, which has been identified as the most vulnerable sector facing relentless cyber-attacks.
Mr. Carroll's illustrious commitment to service extends to his 23 years of active duty in the United States Army, where he held various leadership positions. Also, Mr. Carroll served in key leadership positions at the National Security Agency for over 19 years. Of note, he served as the Program Manager for a state-of-the-art high-performance computing program valued at over $5 billion. Under his guidance, the computing program delivered capabilities on schedule, within budget, and exceeded operational performance requirements, significantly bolstering national security.
In addition, Mr. Carroll holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Master of Business Administration from Troy University. He is a United States Army War College graduate with a Masters in Strategic Studies. He also completed the United States Army Command and General Staff College, the Defense Acquisition University Program Manager Course, and is a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Level III Certified Program Manager. His training includes the Organizational Leadership for Executives course from the Center for Army Leadership, the Joint Firepower Controllers Course, and the United States Army Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Target Analyst Course.
A decorated veteran, Mr. Carroll’s accolades include The Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Secretary of Defense Identification Badge, the Army Staff Identification Badge, and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award (NSA).
"Cybersecurity is a continuous battle on the digital frontier. To win, we must anticipate, adapt, and act with precision. Camelot is orchestrating a strategic cyber defense where intelligence and resilience are paramount; I’m proud to become a part of it," said Mr. Carroll.
About Camelot Secure
Camelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.
Learn more at camelotsecure.com.
