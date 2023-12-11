Ecommerce brand created to support nursing mothers with their milk supply continues with New Ownership
Justin Harris and the team at Website Closers played a pivotal role in guiding us through this complex process.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, recently announced the sale of Boobie Bakery Lactation Treats. The terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes. However, the seller confirmed that finding a buyer for this business has been a lot easier with the help of Website Closer. According to the seller, the listing was sold around the preferred asking price.
Boobie Bakery, an ecommerce brand created to support nursing mothers with their milk supply, has announced a significant business transition with the successful sale of the company. Since its inception, Boobie Bakery has been a beacon for mothers seeking high-quality lactation treats. Some of their most popular products include drink mixes, cookies, and various lactation goodies for mothers struggling with their milk supply.
Understanding the importance of early nutrition for growing children, Boobie Bakery has been dedicated to crafting products that not only taste delightful but also prioritize the health of both mother and child. All products are made with top-quality, dairy-free ingredients, ensuring a perfect blend of taste and nutrition.
Amber Luo, co-founder and seller of Boobie Bakery, shared her sentiments on this noteworthy development. She expressed, "Boobie Bakery has been a labor of love, and seeing it become a trusted resource for nursing mothers has been immensely fulfilling. Choosing to sell was a strategic decision, and I am confident that the legacy of Boobie Bakery is in good hands.
She also added, “Justin Harris and the team at Website Closers played a pivotal role in guiding us through this complex process."
Justin Harris, the experienced broker from Website Closers who was crucial in getting the deal done, highlighted the uniqueness of this transaction. He commented, "Boobie Bakery occupies a distinctive niche in the market, catering to the specific needs of nursing mothers. The sale process, with its focus on health-conscious products, presented a unique set of challenges and opportunities. It has been a pleasure working with Amber and Junjie to find the right buyer who shares their commitment to supporting motherhood."
Boobie Bakery's products have not only been a treat for the taste buds but a boon for nursing mothers seeking natural ways to enhance their milk supply. The business acquisition marks a strategic move for the new owner, who recognizes the brand's impact and potential in the ever-growing market for health-conscious parenting products.
This sale is not merely a transition in ownership but a continuation of Boobie Bakery's mission to nourish motherhood with delicious, fulfilling, and nutritious lactation treats.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
