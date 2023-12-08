Kamehameha highway permanent speed reduction from Laie to Kahuku

Main, News Posted on Dec 8, 2023 in Highways News

KAHUKU, OʻAHU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies all highway users of a permanent speed reduction on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between Mālaekahana Beach Park and Wahinepe‘e in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction, and between Wahinepe‘e and the vicinity of the Kahuku Police Station in the Hale‘iwa-bound direction. The speed will be reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph in both directions.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a safe and manageable speed limit for this section of Kamehameha Highway and allow for removal of the No Parking Signs that were installed in 2022 between mileposts 16.3 and 17.9 in the vicinity of Mālaekahana. To further mitigate speed, speed tables will be installed on this stretch of Kamehameha Highway as well.

The reduction of the speed limit will also make it safer on this stretch of Kamehameha Highway, which is flanked by residential homes and the Mālaekahana State Recreation Area on the makai side (ocean side) and Gunstock Ranch and agricultural land on the mauka side (mountain side).

The speed limit signs will be changed on Monday, Dec. 11. The new speed limit will be effective when installations are complete. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destinations.

Safety Map: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

