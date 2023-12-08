Summary of opinion: Frontpro (previously known as Afoxolaner Merial), 07/12/2023 Positive

On 5-7 December 2023, the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) adopted a positive opinion1, recommending the granting of a group of variations to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the veterinary medicinal product Frontpro. The marketing authorisation holder for this veterinary medicinal product is Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica GmbH.

Frontpro is currently authorised as chewable tablets for the treatment of flea and tick infestations in dogs. The grouped variation is to add a new therapeutic indication for the treatment of tick infestations with Ixodes hexagonus and align the wording of the indications for use with applicable CVMP guidelines, as well as to allow the use of the product in breeding, pregnant and lactating female dogs, and to align the product information with version 9.0 of the QRD template.

Detailed conditions for the use of this product are described in the summary of product characteristics (SPC), for which an updated version reflecting the changes will be published in the Union Product Database (UPD) and will be available in all official European Union languages after the variation to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1Applicants may appeal any CVMP opinion, provided they notify the European Medicines Agency in writing of their intention to appeal within 15 days of receipt of the opinion