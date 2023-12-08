GEORGIA, December 8 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) approved a grant totaling more than $3 million to establish a new College & Career Academy in Walker County during yesterday's TCSG board meeting. Named Walker Launch, this project is the result of a partnership between Walker County Schools and Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and it will serve Walker and Dade County students.

“To maintain our status as the No. 1 state for business, it's crucial we support our valued and robust workforce,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Walker Launch will help prepare students for new opportunities while connecting them with the jobs of tomorrow, and I appreciate all those who worked on bringing this project to fruition.”

The new College & Career Academy is being made possible through a grant comprised of $3 million in bonds and an additional cash amount of $100,000. This funding will provide essential resources to build and support a state-of-the-art learning environment, equipped to prepare students for the challenges of the modern workforce. With the addition of Walker Launch, the number of College & Career Academies in Georgia rises to 58, marking a significant milestone in the state's educational landscape.

"This new Georgia College & Career Academy symbolizes our unwavering dedication to providing our students with exceptional learning experiences that blend academic excellence with real-world skills,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “Our focus remains steadfast on equipping students with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in a competitive global economy.”

Georgia’s College & Career Academies collaborate with over 3,000 business partners. These partnerships ensure that the curriculum and training provided are closely aligned with industry needs, enhancing both employability and skill sets for graduates.

To learn more about Georgia’s College & Career Academies, visit www.tcsg.edu/gcca.