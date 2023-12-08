THE POIGNANT MEMOIR “A TALE OF SILENCE” EXPLORES THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF SILENCE, LOVE, AND HOPE
Former businessman and author Ned M. Cole sheds light on the struggles of living with deafness through a heartfelt account of his real-life adopted sonYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flip through the pages of an emotionally resonant narrative that captivates the unwavering strength of the human spirit and enduring familial bonds. In his latest book, “A Tale of Silence,” Ned M. Cole entwines fact, reverie, and personal reflections as he retells the heartrending journey of Jonathan Ned Cole, his deaf adopted son with his wife, Mary Carol Cole.
Originally crafted as a way to navigate and process the profound grief stemming from Jonathan’s untimely departure, the book has evolved into a collective chronicle, intertwining memories shared by his family and friends. It stands as a riveting testament to resilience and hope as Jonathan navigated the challenges of being a person of color and dealt with hearing struggles in a primarily white America.
The memoir opens with a distinctive first-person account from Jonathan, offering readers an intimate insight into the complexities of his biological origins and offering a profound understanding of his experiences growing up as a black, deaf boy in an all-white family. Probing into the joy, grief, love, and hope that filled Jonathan’s life, webbed further depth to this touching manuscript.
“The prose, though simple, resonates deeply, allowing even reluctant readers to connect with the emotions portrayed,” Amazon reader Hamza writes in his review. Another critic commends the book for its “powerful, emotionally charged story” that goes beyond the physical and racial bounds, unveiling the “profound weight of silence.”
Enthusiasts of succinct yet powerful biographies will find themselves immersed in the vivid and resonant prose penned by Ned M. Cole in “A Tale of Silence.” Purchase a copy today on Amazon and discover more of this moving masterpiece.
