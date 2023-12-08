Active Sensing, A Pioneer in PLM Solutions, Finds New Leadership in Strategic Acquisition Through Website Closers
Active Sensing's software has been a game-changer for its niche market, and we are delighted to have connected Ed Allwein with a buyer who recognizes its potential.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Sensing, a renowned software solutions company with a 16-year product history, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful strategic acquisition.
Specializing in serving small and mid-market engineering, manufacturing, and design firms, the company's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software, PDXpert, has been vital for customers seeking efficient and effective product design and manufacturing information management.
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, helped mediate this strategic acquisition with its massive business sale network. The terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes. However, the seller confirmed that finding a buyer for this niche software company has been a lot easier with the help of Website Closers’s massive network.
PDXpert, a highly profitable and indispensable software solution, has played a pivotal role in the success of Active Sensing. It serves as a cornerstone for customers, providing a simple yet flexible approach to Product Lifecycle Management, and ensuring that design information is clear, concise, and valid. The software's ease of use and flexibility contribute to improved accessibility and security of product data for growing companies in the engineering, manufacturing, and design sectors.
Ed Allwein, the visionary founder and seller of Active Sensing, shared his sentiments on the acquisition. He stated, "Active Sensing's journey has been one of innovation and dedication to empowering small and mid-market firms with robust PLM solutions. The decision to sell was not taken lightly.”
"I already tried to sell the business before with two other brokerage firms but never got anywhere. I came to Website Closers thinking that I would have trouble finding a buyer for my niche software. But because of Website Closer's massive network of buyers, I've had several offers available to choose from. In Dinu Ajkutira, we found a buyer who understands the unique value of our software. The extensive support from Website Closers, especially Justin Harris and Andy DeJaco, was instrumental in bringing this deal to fruition.", he added.
Website Closers, the business brokerage firm that helped facilitate the sale, demonstrated the power of its vast network in finding the right buyer for Active Sensing. Justin Harris, one of the two brokers who closed the deal, emphasized the significance of this transaction. He commented, "Active Sensing's software has been a game-changer for its niche market, and we are delighted to have connected Ed Allwein with a buyer who recognizes its potential.”
Andy DeJaco, another experienced broker who helped mediate the sale, also added, “This sale is a testament to the strength of our network and our commitment to helping businesses find the right match. We are glad that we are able to find a new home for Ed’s business"
The buyer, Dinu Ajkutira, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Active Sensing's PDXpert software is a gem in the PLM landscape. I am thrilled to take the reins of a company that has played a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and security of product data for its clients. The collaboration with Ed and the team at Website Closers has been seamless, and I am eager to continue the legacy of innovation."
This acquisition not only signifies a strategic move in the software solutions sector but also reflects the enduring impact of Active Sensing in providing critical tools for engineering, manufacturing, and design firms.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
