CREDIT ONE BANK SURPRISES LOCAL FAMILIES WITH ‘NUMBER ONE FAN’ EXPERIENCE AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS GAME
Credit One Bank continues its community enrichment program by giving VIP treatment to two families from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer FoundationLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit One Bank, a leading financial institution and pillar in the Las Vegas community, once again partnered with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada to surprise two new families with tickets and VIP treatment for the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes game on Saturday, November 25. In addition to receiving their own suite for the game, both families got to visit The Fortress before the puck dropped and received a special visit from the Knights’ mascot, Chance.
The curated experience is part of Credit One Bank’s ongoing Number One Fan program, which provides exclusive sports-related adventures to people dealing with hardships and adversity. Both families were also featured on the jumbotron as part of the Knights’ Hockey Fights Cancer night, an annual league-wide initiative where teams show their support for various cancer-related organizations.
“Working once again with Candlelighters has established a new milestone for our Number One Fan program,” said Christina Ortiz, Sponsorships Manager at Credit One Bank. “It’s also a reminder of the vital services they provide to young cancer survivors. We’re grateful for their positive impact on our community and proud to help contribute to their mission.”
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada has been helping families impacted by cancer in the state since 1978. During the past 45 years, Candlelighters has assisted thousands of families throughout Nevada by providing emotional assistance, quality of life and financial relief. Credit One Bank has been an avid supporter of Candlelighters for over 15 years, through charitable donations and participation in fundraising events. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card sponsor of the Vegas Golden Knights and a proud advocate for the team.
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada: As the first and oldest local organization solely focused on children diagnosed with childhood cancer, Candlelighters has been a beacon of light for families in southern Nevada for 45 years. Candlelighters serves approximately 400 families locally and 1,200 children, both siblings and diagnosed children, each year. In the last decade alone, it has provided nearly $13 million in financial assistance, emotional support and quality of life programs and services to families in our community in order to help with the significant costs of childhood cancer including medical expenses, rent and mortgage, and travel for treatment. For more information please visit CandlelightersNV.org or on Facebook/Instagram @candlelightersnv or Twitter @Candle_Lighters.
