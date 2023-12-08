Submit Release
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Quarterly Board Meeting Dec. 12 and 13, via Zoom

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold its next quarterly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. The board also will convene a public work session on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

 

During the regular meeting, the board will consider a program summary and contract recommendations for expanding Wyoming broadband projects under Connect Wyoming 2.0 using funds from the US Treasury Capital Projects Fund (CPF), as well as updates from each of the Business Council teams.

 

A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website.

 

Anyone interested in joining the work session or board meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295 704 768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, the ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

 

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

 

The previous day, the WBC board and staff will convene a public work session to preview the BFY 2025/26 Business Council budget request and review strategic workstreams. This session will not include any discussion or transaction of public business.

 

To access the work session via Zoom go to wbc.pub/WorkSession or dial in at 1.669.900.6833 and enter Meeting ID 884 4085 1906 (No PIN)

