Việt Nam a very important partner of Thailand in the region: Thai PM

VIETNAM, December 8 - HÀ NỘI — Welcome Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on his official visit to Thailand yesterday, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the important partnership with Việt Nam and hoped that the visit will further develop their relations.

The Thai PM also agreed to upgrade Việt Nam-Thailand ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During NA Chairman Huệ’s visit, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives, aiming to strengthen collaboration between the two legislative bodies and countries.

The two leaders said that the Việt Nam-Thailand relations are progressing rapidly and effectively in all key areas.

Within ASEAN, Thailand remains the largest trade partner of Việt Nam with two-way turnover reaching a record high of nearly US$22 billion in 2022. Thailand is also the second-largest investor in Việt Nam at almost $14 billion of investment.

The two countries are looking to amp up delegation exchanges at all levels while also effectively implementing signed agreements, including the action plan for enhanced strategic partnership in the 2022-27 period.

Bilateral trade turnover is also expected to reach $25 billion in a balanced manner with less trade barriers.

NA Chairman Huệ said that Việt Nam always facilitates trade and business of Thai companies in Việt Nam, especially in sectors that can benefit both countries.

PM Thavisin also agreed with the NA Chairman Huệ on strengthening cooperation in implementing the “Three Connections” strategy (connecting supply chains; connecting economic sectors, businesses, and localities; and connecting green and sustainable growth strategies) based on mutual benefits and win-win partnership.

Other focuses include maintaining the existing supply chains and forming new strategic ones, creating products with high added values, connecting traffic and infrastructure, increasing flight frequency, opening new flight routes to tourist destinations, tourism collaboration, people-to-people exchanges; as well as working together for green economy, clean energy and just energy transition in the push for sustainable development.

Discussing regional and global issues of mutual concerns, the two leaders agreed to continue their strong cooperation in regional and international forums, including the United Nations, ASEAN and the Mekong Sub-region.

They also shared the same viewpoint in strengthening the central role of ASEAN and maintaining the bloc’s common stance regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issues, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

PM Thavisin also gave high regard to the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

The Thai government will continue to facilitate their life and business in Thailand to fulfil their role as the bridge for friendship between the two countries, as well as to preserve relics related to the late President Hồ Chí Minh in Thailand.

On behalf of Vietnamese PM Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Huệ invited PM Thavisin to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the fourth joint cabinet meeting in 2024.

He also extended his congratulations to Thailand on a successful election and believed that Thailand will achieve its national development strategy by 2027. — VNS