Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak Receives Leadership Award

December 8, 2023

This week, Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak received the National Association of Attorney Generals (NAAG) Senior Staff Award in Washington DC. The award is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise and achievement to other state AGs and NAAG.

SG Holyoak has had a distinguished legal career as a public interest attorney and litigator focusing on consumer protection. She served as president and general counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and was one of the successful petitioners in the 2019 Supreme Court Case Frank v. Gaos.

SG Holyoak became Utah Solicitor General in 2020, and will soon serve as a member of the Federal Trade Commission.