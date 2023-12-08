Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Attendance at the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit at White House

SBA Administrator Guzman joined Tribal Leaders and White House Officials

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, December 7, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses attended the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit to listen to Native American perspectives and learn more about their priorities.

The White House Tribal Nations Summit created an opportunity for the Biden-Harris Administration and Tribal leaders from the 574 federally recognized Tribes to discuss ways the federal government can invest in and strengthen nation-to-nation relationships and foster growth in and support Native American communities.

This Summit came as Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the White House Council on Native American Affairs is taking critical steps to improve access to capital across Indian Country, including through the launch of an online clearinghouse that will serve as a searchable repository for an up-to-date list of all federal funding opportunities, including grants and loans, available to Tribal Nations and Native businesses. These steps build upon President Biden’s ongoing support to Native American communities, including a $32 billion investment in Tribal lands in the American Rescue Plan and $13 billion for projects on Tribal lands through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

At the Summit, Administrator Guzman joined a panel moderated by Chief Lynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe and the first Native American Treasurer of United States, to discuss the Small Business Administration’s efforts to support the success of Native-owned small businesses through training and technical assistance in the SBA Office of Native American Affairs and how the SBA is streamlining the 8(a) certification process for Tribes, Alaska Native Corporations and Native Hawaiian Organization entities. Administrator Guzman also discussed progress made under the Biden-Harris Administration, including a 70% increase in total loans to Native-owned businesses and updates to the SBA Tribal Consultation Policy, recommitting the government-to-government relationship between tribes and the federal government.

