EGR USA Launches Baseline Underseat Storage for the Ram 1500: Truck Storage with Versatile and Secure Solutions.
EGR USA, a trailblazer in automotive accessories, proudly introduces its latest release in truck storage solutions – the Baseline Underseat Storage series.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a trailblazer in automotive accessories, proudly introduces its latest release in truck storage solutions – the Baseline Underseat Storage series for the 19-24 Ram 1500. Engineered with versatility, durability, and ease of use in mind, these underseat storage units are set to redefine the standards of organized cargo spaces within your truck.
Truck owners seeking a superior and secure storage solution will find EGR's Baseline Underseat Storage a game-changer, seamlessly complementing existing truck bed storage options.
Versatile and Durable Design
EGR's Baseline Underseat Storage products boast a versatile and durable design, providing an efficient solution for organizing cargo within your truck. Whether you need to stow away tools, equipment, or personal items, these underseat storage units offer a secure and concealed space, maximizing the utility of your truck, and shielding your valuables from prying eyes and the elements.
Effortless Installation for Ultimate Convenience
EGR takes pride in offering products that enhance the overall truck ownership experience, and the Baseline Underseat Storage is no exception. With easy installation, upgrading your truck's storage capabilities has never been more convenient. Effortlessly elevate your truck's functionality without the need for complicated installations or additional modifications.
Elevate Your Truck Experience with EGR
EGR USA invites truck enthusiasts and professionals alike to explore the transformative benefits of the Baseline Underseat Storage series. Upgrade the way you organize and secure your cargo, unlocking a new level of convenience and efficiency in your truck ownership journey.
For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA view this video.
Image Attached:
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Director of Marketing
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
