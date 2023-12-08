Itchin’ for some fishin’? Now is a great time to go after this ‘mountain’ fishing opportunity

Mountain whitefish gather in large schools, unlike trout, so where there’s one there’s usually several more.

HOT TIP: Whitefish have small, delicate mouths and are less aggressive when taking a fly. Try using a strike indicator, or a plastic bobber, 4-6 feet from your hook or fly. A well-placed strike indicator will give you a nice indication (as the name implies) when a whitefish flirts with your fly.

Whiteout

Fish and Game offers a generous daily bag limit on whitefish, usually 25 fish per day. Be sure to check the rules, though, on whichever fishery you plan on visiting to be safe.

Anglers can capitalize on the abundance of whitefish and their liberal bag limits in a number of ways, including the supper table. Despite being filled with more bones than a prehistoric buffalo jump, mountain whitefish can prove to be excellent table fare worthy of any angler’s palette.

Whitefish can get real big, real quick. In their first three to four years, a whitefish commonly grows to 10-12 inches in length. A mature whitefish can exceed even that, oftentimes in the 12-16-inch range. And the state catch-and-release record caught in 2022 came in at a whopping 21.5 inches long!

That’s a lot of meat, even on a relatively bony fish. And, an under-utilized food source.

The meat is not dissimilar from that of trout. It’s light and mildly fishy tasting, but yes, is incredibly bony — a premise that often causes anglers to pass them up.

The most popular option is to smoke them in your backyard smoker. Smoking whitefish is one of the easiest ways to ensure your meal is bone-free. In the age of the internet, there are hundreds of smoked whitefish recipes out there worthy of your time. Do some research, experiment. See what works and what doesn’t. And above all else, have fun fishing.