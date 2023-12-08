Author Louise Braun Frank Unveils Inspirational Book "The Gift of Great Sorrow – A Journey Thru Pain to Purpose"
A Heartfelt Journey of Love, Resilience, and Transformative Perspective in the Face of Unimaginable AdversityUNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louise Braun Frank, an International Award-Winning author, takes readers on a profound journey of love, loss, and resilience with her inspirational book, "The Gift of Great Sorrow – A Journey Thru Pain to Purpose." This captivating memoir offers a gripping testament to the transforming power of perspective, love, and courage in the face of unimaginable adversity.
"How do you move forward when your life is unexpectedly shattered by devastating news? You can sink into despair, or this temporary devastation can become a profound journey where the choices you make bring more meaning, purpose, and promise than you could ever have imagined," says Louise Braun Frank.
"The Gift of Great Sorrow" is the story of Louise's 25-year journey with her children, Joshua and Leah, who were diagnosed at the age of six with a progressive terminal illness that ultimately claimed their young lives. In the midst of overwhelming grief and daily losses, Louise chose to embody her father's advice: "Watch them live; don't watch them die."
The book takes readers beyond tragedy to triumph, not because the tragedy changes, but because of the transforming power of perspective, love, and courage. It is a love story at its core, one that will touch hearts, provide comfort, and inspire strength for anyone navigating the challenges of caregiving, grief, and the ongoing demands of caring for loved ones.
Louise Braun Frank's inspirational journey offers valuable lessons, coping skills, and wisdom that can benefit others facing loss, grief, and trauma. Her unwavering belief that wounds are meant to be used to help others shines through the pages of this poignant memoir.
In addition to her writing, Louise founded the non-profit organization "Joy Thru Tears Foundation" in 2022. The foundation's mission is to recognize and honor under-appreciated In-Home Caregivers, often referred to as "Silent Angels," by granting them a Wish of a weekend of respite and rejuvenation.
Louise brings over 30 years of management experience as an Executive Director for a direct sales company, overseeing 400 consultants and building a million-dollar business.
"The Gift of Great Sorrow" is a testament to the healing power of grace, perspective, and insight. It is a story of love, loss, and the resilience that can emerge in the face of life's greatest challenges.
Louise Braun Frank on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford