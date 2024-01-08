Cantata Adult Life Services Provides Assisted Living in Brookfield, IL
Cantata Adult Life Services now offers quality assisted living solutions in Brookfield, IL, focusing on personalized care and senior well-being.BROOKFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantata Adult Life Services is pleased to announce that they provide assisted living services in Brookfield, IL, to help seniors enjoy an independent lifestyle while accessing care and assistance when required. Their assisted residence is built with independence in mind, allowing seniors to enjoy their retirement without worrying about their health and safety.
Residents at Cantata Adult Life Services assisted living in Brookfield enjoy comfortable apartments that allow them to enjoy an independent lifestyle. The assisted residence complex includes various amenities and hosts numerous activities to keep seniors active and engaged, to maintain their physical and mental health. Residents can expect personalized service based on their unique needs, with access to everything necessary for a comfortable quality of life. The beautiful 10-acre wooded campus is the perfect place for seniors to call home.
They have a long-standing reputation for providing quality service for seniors who wish to remain independent but may need assistance with activities of daily living or other concerns. Those enrolled in assisted living in Brookfield, IL, can expect to stay active and engaged with various amenities and activities to consider. Each resident can find the ideal way to spend time in an engaging senior living community.
Anyone interested in assisted living in Brookfield, IL, can find out more by visiting the Cantata Adult Life Services website or calling (708) 387-1030.
About Cantata Adult Life Services: They are a trusted name in senior living, providing quality senior care services, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled rehab. Cantata Adult Life Services is a nonprofit organization with a strong history that goes back nearly 100 years. Their staff aims to help seniors remain safe and healthy in a comfortable environment that encourages independence. Help is available when required, allowing seniors to enjoy a better quality of life while staying independent.
Company: Cantata Adult Life Services
Address: 8700 W 31st Street
City: Brookfield
State: IL
Zip code: 60513
Telephone number: (708) 387-1030
Email address: info@cantata.org
John Larson
Cantata Adult Life Services
+1 (708) 387-1030
info@cantata.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram