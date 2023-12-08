Saurabh Parashar announced as Red Clay’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a leading Oracle solutions implementer and Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network, is proud to announce the promotion of Saurabh (Rob) Parashar to Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. Saurabh joined Red Clay as Director of Sales and Marketing in September 2020 and rapidly established himself as a visionary force, directing Red Clay Consulting to record-breaking success.

Paul Marnell, CEO, says “Saurabh is the perfect example of the right person in the right environment. He is dedicated to the Red Clay mission and has enhanced our reputation by creating a strong working relationship with delivery, directing a laser-focused marketing message that has elevated the Red Clay brand in the market, and delivering superior business results while simultaneously creating lasting partnerships within our customer community.”

With more than 20 years of experience spanning enterprise sales, service delivery, and IT operations, Saurabh has been instrumental in empowering his clients to make decisions that allow them to unlock the true value of their technology investments.

About Red Clay Consulting

Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients’ unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry’s most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay’s strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients with innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com.

