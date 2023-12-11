Peabody, Danvers, and Surrounding Towns Welcome New Mental Health Treatment Location
Aster Mental Health Opens New Office Providing Evidenced-Based Treatments for Depression, Anxiety, ADHD, Postpartum, PTSD, OCD, and Bipolar Disorder
Our world-class team of physicians, mental health counselors, social workers, & administrators stand ready to support individuals seeking mental health care in Peabody, Danvers, & surrounding towns.”BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aster Mental Health, a dedicated provider of mental health treatments and well-being, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Peabody, MA. This marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge treatments for individuals seeking medication management and therapy treatments for depression, anxiety, ADHD, Postpartum, PTSD, OCD, and bipolar disorder.
— Shahrzad Sims, D.O.
Aster Mental Health is committed to offering compassionate and effective care for those dealing with mental health challenges, and is in-network with most insurance companies. The new Peabody office is conveniently located on the outskirts of the Northshore Mall with quick access to Interstate 95 and Route 1, and will specialize in a range of evidence-based treatments, including:
1. Holistic Wellness Program for Depression: Integrating medication management, therapeutic approaches, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Esketamine (Spravato) to promote well-being.
2. Anxiety Management Protocol: Specialized interventions to alleviate symptoms and empower individuals to manage anxiety effectively.
3. OCD Recovery Plan: Comprehensive support for those dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder, combining therapy and targeted interventions.
4. ADHD Support and Skill Development: Tailored medication management and therapies to enhance focus, organization, and overall well-being.
5. Postpartum Wellness Services: Specialized care for new mothers, addressing the unique challenges and emotions associated with the postpartum period.
6. PTSD Healing Program: Evidence-based therapies to assist individuals in overcoming the impact of traumatic experiences.
7. Bipolar Disorder Wellness Plan: Integrated care for individuals with bipolar disorder, encompassing medication management, psychoeducation, and lifestyle strategies.
"We are thrilled to bring our comprehensive mental health services to the heart of Peabody, Danvers, and surrounding towns. We have a world-class team of physicians, mental health counselors, social workers, and administrators ready to provide support for individuals seeking mental health care," said Dr. Shahrzad Sims, President and Chief Medical Officer at Aster Mental Health.
In conjunction with the grand opening, Aster Mental Health is offering complementary consultations for the individuals experiencing depression to discuss possible treatment options.
About Aster Mental Health
Aster Mental Health is an independent, female physician-owned private practice and a leader in mental health care, providing compassionate and comprehensive support for individuals dealing with a wide range of mental health diagnoses. We provide medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Esketamine (Spravato), treatments. With a commitment to personalized care and evidence-based practices, Aster Mental Health aims to make a positive impact on the mental well-being of patients in the communities it serves.
Daniel Sims
Aster Mental Health
+1 617-299-2238
