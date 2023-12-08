Submit Release
Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on January 23 for State Representative Seat in West Haven

Governor Ned Lamont

12/08/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, January 23, 2024, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 115th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of a portion of West Haven, became vacant on December 2, 2023, upon the resignation of Dorinda Borer, who chose to step down from the position shortly after being elected to serve as the city’s mayor.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writ today.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s writ of special election for the 115th Assembly District

