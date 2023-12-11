Agile Data Visionary Scott Ambler to Headline WWDVC 2024 with Insightful Session on AI for Data Professionals

WWDVC Logo Scott Ambler Scott Ambler Attendees at a Session

Scott Ambler's session at WWDVC 2024 unveils the potential role of Data Vault 2.0 in creating an essential data foundation without which AI becomes useless

Clean high quality data isn't just nice to have; it's essential for AI. Without it, AI models may produce inaccurate or biased outcomes, introducing substantial risks.” — Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder, DVA

STOWE, VT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVA, the organizer of WWDVC, a conference dedicated to advancements in analytics and especially focused on Data Vault 2.0, is excited to announce that Renowned Agile Data Strategist and Consulting Methodologist, Scott Ambler, is set to captivate the audience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) with his session, 'AI for Data Professionals: Are You Ready?'

The conference, scheduled for May 1, 2024, in Stowe, Vermont, will witness Ambler's in-depth exploration of the synergies of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and solid data foundations as well as the impact of AI on data professionals and the way they work.

In an era where AI is becoming ubiquitous in its influence across various industries, Scott Ambler's session promises to be a guiding light for data professionals navigating the evolving landscape of AI technologies.

His talk, scheduled for May 1, 2024, from 09:00 to 09:55 in the Pinnacle Room, delves into the intricacies of AI and machine learning (ML) initiatives. Ambler will provide a comprehensive overview of the AI lifecycle, from conceptualization to implementation, addressing the crucial question: Are you prepared for the era of AI?

"Ambler's session illuminates AI's rising prominence," notes a DVA spokesperson. "Innovations like LLMs including ChatGPT and Bard, imaging like DALL-E and MidJourney, and autonomous robots signal a significant shift in the way work is conducted. Organizations, whether aware or not, will be influenced by AI. The critical question is, are they genuinely prepared?"

Ambler's session will encompass a range of critical topics, priming organizations for the AI revolution:

- Understanding AI: Delving into what AI is (and isn't) to demystify the technology.

- AI Lifecycle: A detailed exploration of the lifecycle of an AI/ML initiative, from conception to execution.

- Data Quality Challenge: Emphasizing the pivotal role of data quality in the success of AI initiatives and offering strategies to overcome this challenge.

- Ethical Considerations: Addressing the ethical and business considerations surrounding AI, ensuring the adoption of responsible AI practices.

“In Scott Ambler's talk, AI challenges are acknowledged, highlighting the experimental nature of AI initiatives and the challenges organizations face in navigating this. It stresses that AI projects often involve experimentation, highlighting the crucial need to understand the dynamic nature and potential challenges of these initiatives”, the DVA spokesperson added.

The session aims to offer insights into overcoming this challenge and maximizing the potential of AI technologies.

As AI becomes more integrated into business processes, the session will delve into the ethical considerations surrounding its implementation. Emphasizing the critical dimensions of AI ethics, from biases in algorithms to privacy concerns, the discussion underscores the importance for organizations to navigate these ethical waters carefully, fostering responsible AI adoption.

In his session at WWDVC 2024, Scott Ambler aims to empower data professionals with essential knowledge and strategies to thrive in the AI-driven landscape. Attendees can expect practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable strategies, fortifying their organizations against potential challenges and unlocking the full potential of AI technologies.

The AI-driven era is no longer a distant future; it's here, reshaping our approach to data. Scott Ambler's expertise brings a unique blend of practicality and vision, offering attendees a roadmap to successfully integrate AI into their data strategies.

About Scott Ambler:

Scott Ambler, an Agile Data Strategist and Consulting Methodologist with Ambysoft Inc., has been a trailblazer in the evolution of Agile Data and Agile Modeling methods. His significant contributions to methodologies such as Disciplined Agile have positioned him as a thought leader in the industry. With an international reputation as a keynote speaker and the author of 30 books, including "Choose Your WoW!" and "Refactoring Databases," Ambler continues to shape the landscape of Agile and data practices.

"We are honored to have Scott Ambler present at WWDVC 2024. His session promises to be a highlight of the conference, offering attendees invaluable insights into the intersection of AI and data strategies," the DVA spokesperson further added.

Conference Details:

The 10th Annual WWDVC is a premier gathering for professionals and thought leaders in the Data Analytics and Warehousing space. The conference spans five days and features sessions covering Data Fabric, Data Mesh, Generative AI etc and their intersection with Data Vault 2.0.

With a single-track format, attendees have the opportunity to engage closely with speakers and network with industry experts.

Registration is open, and interested professionals are encouraged to secure their spot for this exclusive event as soon as possible. Further details and registration information can be found on the official WWDVC website: https://wwdvc.com/.

Scott Ambler's session on AI for Data Professionals at WWDVC 2024 is yet another session that adds tremendous value to this conference which has featured him in the past along with sessions by other leaders in the analytics space such as Bill Inmon, Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull and more.

The highlights tend to be sessions by professionals who bring real case studies of Data Vault 2.0 projects with their stories. The organizers have always encouraged them to bring everything including their struggles and pain along with their triumphs and successes making this conference unique with perhaps the highest returning audience in technology.

The 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in 2024 is set to explore cutting-edge themes, focusing on the crucial intersection of Data Vault 2.0 and emerging technologies. As AI reshapes data strategies, the conference will reveal the pivotal role of Data Vault 2.0 in establishing a fundamental data foundation for effective AI implementation. Additionally, the conference will delve into vital themes such as Data Mesh, showcasing how Data Vault 2.0 provides implementation guidelines for this concept. There will also be an exploration of Generative AI's transformative potential, emphasizing the importance of a solid foundation like Data Vault 2.0. The Business Track provides insights into executive perspectives on data quality and digital transformation leadership, showcasing the relevance of Data Vault 2.0 to business objectives. The event offers a unique opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge and strategic insights from industry leaders.

For more information about the conference, registration, and Scott Ambler's keynote presentation, please visit the official WWDVC website at https://wwdvc.com/.