Forward look: 4 – 17 December 2023

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 4-5 December 2023

At the meeting of home affairs ministers, the presidency will present a progress report on all the legislative files of the Pact on asylum and migration. Ministers will also receive a state of play of the external dimension of migration. The impact of the crisis in the Middle East and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on the EU’s internal security will also feature on the agenda.

Justice ministers will aim to reach a general approach on a regulation on the transfer of proceedings and approve the e-justice strategy for 2024-2028.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport), 4 December 2023

The Council will be invited to agree a general approach on several legislative files related to three transport modes (horizontal, land and shipping):

two Commission proposals of the ‘road safety’ package: a revised legislation on driving licences and a revised directive to facilitate cross-border exchange of information on road safety-related traffic offences

four Commission proposals of the ‘maritime safety’ package: revised directives on port State control, ship-source pollution, compliance with flag State requirements and accidents investigation in the maritime sector

a Commission proposal for a regulation on the accounting of greenhouse gas emissions of transport services

a revised regulation on breaks and rests in occasional passenger transport services

Ministers will also discuss the state of play of current legislative files in the field of transport with a focus on the revised regulation on Union guidelines on the trans-European transport networks (TEN-T), the regulations on single European sky (SESII+ package), and the directive on the Union-wide effect of certain driving disqualifications, and hold an informal lunch on the financing of transport infrastructures.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Telecommunications), 5 December 2023

The Council is expected to agree a general approach on the regulation on measures to reduce the cost of deploying gigabit electronic communications networks (gigabit infrastructure act) and take note of a progress report on the cyber solidarity act (CSoA) laying down measures to strengthen solidarity and capacities in the EU to detect, prepare for and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents.

Ministers will also hold a policy debate on technological leadership and competitiveness, and discuss the state of play on a number of current legislative files in the field of telecommunications.

Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry), 7 December 2023

On Thursday, Internal Market and industry ministers will meet in Brussels and will aim to adopt a general approach on the Net-Zero Industry Act. They will hold a policy debate concerning the Regulation on forced labour. During lunch, ministers will exchange views on SME policy.

Competitiveness Council (Research and space), 8 December 2023

The Council will seek a general approach on the proposed reform of the economic governance framework. Ministers will adopt implementing decisions approving modified recovery and resilience plans, submitted by some member states.

The presidency will present progress reports on own resources and the single currency package.

Ministers will discuss the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the European Semester.

The Council will approve report to the European Council on tax issues and conclusions on the progress achieved by the Code of Conduct Group.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 8 December 2023

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 10-11 December 2023

The Council is expected to discuss the market situation and to exchange views on the first year of implementation of the CAP strategic plans.

Additionally, the Council is expected to address the new genomic techniques regulation, the sustainable use of pesticides regulation, and the proposals for plant reproductive material and for forest reproductive material.

Finally, fisheries ministers will aim to reach a political agreement on the proposal for fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and the North Sea for 2024 and, in the case of some stocks, also for 2025 and 2026, as well as on the proposal concerning fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea for 2024.

Foreign Affairs Council, 11 December 2023

The Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, will start at 9.30 with an informal exchange of views with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The Council will then hold discussions on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Israel, the Gaza strip and the region.

Ministers will exchange views on the Sahel, and on the foreign policy dimension of economic security.

The Council meeting will be preceded by an informal breakfast with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and followed by the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting.

General Affairs Council, 12 December 2023

The Council will focus on preparations for the December European Council, enlargement and stabilisation and association process, annual rule of law dialogue, and managing demographic change in Europe. Ministers will also take stock of negotiations for an association agreement with Andorra and San Marino and discuss Spain’s request to amend regulation no 1/1958.

EU-Western Balkans summit, 13 December 2023

27 EU and 6 Western Balkans leaders will meet in Brussels one year after the 2022 summit in Tirana. They will discuss the strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans region, bringing about even closer ties and more integrated cooperation with the EU, based on shared principles and values.

European Council, 14-15 December 2023

EU leaders will address Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine in all its dimensions, the situation in the Middle East, enlargement, the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, progress in the implementation of previous conclusions on security and defence, as well as specific foreign policy issues.