Commissioner Sinkevičius at COP28 to highlight nature and ocean protection as part of climate action

Commissioner Sinkevičius will be at COP28 in Dubai tomorrow, where he will enhance cooperation with partners worldwide on important Green Deal matters, such as nature, forests and oceans. He will host several events, namely the “Scaling-up Nature-based Solutions for climate, nature and people” side event and the high-level side event “Towards an Intergovernmental Panel for Ocean Sustainability”, where he will also deliver the opening speech. He will also participate in a panel discussion at the ministerial event “From agreement to action: harnessing 30×30 to tackle climate change”.

The Commissioner will start the afternoon with the launch of the “Team Europe Initiative on Deforestation-free Value Chains” to support partner countries in the implementation of the Regulation on deforestation-free products.

He will further deliver a speech at the “10 Point Plan for Financing Biodiversity Ministerial Stocktake” event, as well as two speeches at the “Delivering on Glasgow: Halting and Reversing Forest Loss by 2030” event and at the ”3rd Ministerial Meeting of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People”. Commissioner Sinkevičius will sign an EU-Egypt Joint Declaration, establishing a sustainable water partnership which builds on long-standing cooperation between the two sides.

In the evening, Commissioner Sinkevičius will also be part of the Canadian Reception celebrating the upcoming one-year anniversary on the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Finally, the Commissioner will participate in the working “Dinner of the Friends of Ocean and Climate”.