Democratic Republic of the Congo: Council renews EU restrictive measures for one year

The Council today renewed its restrictive measures in view of the gravity of the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for an additional year, until 12 December 2024.

24 individuals are currently subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the EU. Additionally, the provision of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for their benefit is prohibited.

These measures shall be renewed, or amended as appropriate, if the Council deems that their objectives have not been met. The Council will continue closely monitoring the situation in the country. It stands ready to list any person obstructing a consensual and peaceful solution towards the upocoming elections in the DRC, including by acts of violence, repression or inciting violence, or by undermining the rule of law or involved in serious human rights violations or abuses, as well as those responsible for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity, or for inciting violence. The Council is also ready to list those exploiting the fragile situation in the DRC, including through the illicit exploitation of or trade in natural resources and wildlife.

Background

EU autonomous individual restrictive measures in view of the situation in the DRC were adopted by the Council for the first time in 2016 in response, in particular, to human rights violations and obstructing a consensual and peaceful solution towards elections in DRC, including by acts of violence, repression or inciting violence, or by undermining the rule of law.

On 5 December 2022, the Council decided to amend the designation criteria in Decision 2010/788/CFSP to allow for the application of individual restrictive measures against natural or legal persons, entities or bodies that sustain, support or benefit from the armed conflict, instability or insecurity in the DRC, as well as those responsible for inciting violence, or exploiting the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC, including through the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources.

On 8 December 2022, the Council renewed restrictive measures for a further year and added 8 new individuals.