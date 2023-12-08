Commission approves amendment to 2022-2027 regional State aid map for Belgium

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, an amendment to Belgium’s map for granting regional aid until 31 December 2027, within the framework of the regional aid guidelines.

On 18 July 2022, the Commission approved the 2022-2027 regional aid map for Belgium. On 30 May 2023, the Commission adopted a Communication regarding a possible mid-term review of the regional aid maps, taking into account updated statistics.

In this context, the amendment to Belgium’s regional aid map approved today adds the entire Hainaut Province to the list of areas eligible for regional investment aid under the derogation of Article 107(3), point (a), of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (“‘a’ areas”). The gross domestic product per capita of Hainaut Province has fallen below 75% of the EU average, which is the threshold at which a region can be considered among the most disadvantaged regions in the EU.

The maximum amount of aid for large enterprises in Hainaut Province is 30% of the eligible investment costs. This amount can be increased to 40% for investments made by medium-sized enterprises, and to 50% for investments made by small enterprises, for their initial investments with eligible costs up to €50 million.

The amended map will be in force from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2027.

The non-confidential version of today’s decision will be made available under the case number SA.110069 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.