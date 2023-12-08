Analysts Downgrade Paycom Software (PAYC) in Aftermath of Investor Class Action – Hagens Berman HAGENS BERMAN Encourages PAYC Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: May 3, 2023 – Nov. 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 9, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Securities Fraud Class Action:

“The litigation focuses on whether Paycom knew and should have disclosed challenges associated with the ongoing transition to its new payroll solution, Beti,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

After Paycom delivered its 3Q 2023 results, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PAYC over 40%, from $320.00 to $190.00 in a research note dated Nov. 1. Stifel Nicolaus similarly downgraded PAYC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target from $400.00 to $160.00 on Nov. 1.

Apart from analyst downgrades, Paycom and its executives face a securities class action brought by investors. The complaint there alleges that Paycom misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Paycom’s Beti product led to cannibalization of the company’s other services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but did not disclose the cannibalization problem and did not warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization, Paycom missed its expected 3Q 2023 revenue and would have to revise its expected FY 2023 revenues; and (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in 2024 year-over-year revenue growth sharply lower.

Investors learned the truth on Oct. 31, 2023, when Paycom reported its Q3 2023 financial results, including disappointing Q3 revenues, and guided for Q4 2023 and 2024 revenues that were significantly below consensus estimates. At the earnings call, Paycom CFO Craig Boelte explained that Paycom’s growth is being curbed by cannibalization, noting that clients have been cutting down spending on some services and other purchases because Beti has made them nonessential.

In response, the price of Paycom shares crashed $94.28 lower (or 38%) on Nov. 1, 2023.

