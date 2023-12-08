Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rhokiinsa, netarsudil, Date of authorisation: 19/11/2019, Revision: 3, Status: Authorised

Submit Release
Rhokiinsa, which has a different mode of action from previously authorised treatments, provides another treatment option for patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Rhokiinsa showed good effects across a range of eye pressures. The effect of Rhokiinsa was less pronounced in patients whose eye pressure was more than 30 mmHg, but these results were considered less important because Rhokiinsa is not expected to be used on its own in this group. 

In terms of safety, the side effects of Rhokiinsa are considered manageable and were more likely to be confined to the eye. However, side effects on the eye were more frequent than those of timolol, and this may lead people to stop treatment. The safety of Rhokiinsa will be further investigated in a study. 

The European Medicines Agency therefore decided that Rhokiinsa’s benefits are greater than its risks and it can be authorised for use in the EU.

