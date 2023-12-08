TEN Ltd. Lloyd’s List Tanker Company of the Year for 2023

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolaos P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation received the Tanker of the Year award at the 20th Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping event in Athens.



At the prestigious event, industry professionals and prominent government officials gathered to honor TEN’s outstanding company performance and significant contribution to the shipping industry.

The special award, ‘Tanker Company of the Year’ is in recognition of TEN’s longevity and outstanding stewardship through the market cycles highlighted by its uninterrupted dividend distribution record and investment in new technology vessels. This is TEN’s third recognition in these pristine awards over the years – the first in 2006, again as Tanker Company of the Year while the second, in 2016, in acknowledgement of Dr. Tsakos leadership as Chairman of Intertanko and head of TEN, where he was awarded the Tanker Shipping & Trade Industry Leader award.

Dr. Nikolaos P. Tsakos, Founder and CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are very proud to receive this recognition. This special award, which coincides with TEN’s 30th Year Anniversary is a culmination of our efforts to always maintain a modern and high-quality fleet and to continue to cater to the needs of major oil companies and other blue chip energy concerns. I would like to extend my gratitude to our seafarers and thank our stakeholders and supporters for their helpful contributions in TEN.”

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including two dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels, two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

