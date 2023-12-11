Datamatics Business Solutions President Hitendra R. Patil named Accounting Today’s 2023 Top 100 Most Influential People
Accounting Today names Datamatics Business Solutions' President Hitendra Patil among its Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting for the 7th time in a row
Hitendra brings deep domain expertise, in the accounting and tax profession along with technology-enabled services, that can deliver lasting value to CPA and Accounting firms”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hitendra R. Patil, President of Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing at Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc., has been named Accounting Today’s 2023 Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. This is the seventh consecutive year Hitendra has received this coveted recognition. Accounting Today’s annual, prestigious list of accounting influencers recognizes and acknowledges the individuals making the biggest impact in the accounting profession. Accounting Today’s editorial team reviewed the candidates and selected the Top 100. To access the entire list, visit the publication’s website. “You’ll always find Patil at the forefront of the latest developments in the field,” stated Accounting Today. The list's creators further expressed, “his ability to be on the spot with what’s new makes you wonder what he’ll be writing about next”, a continuing confirmation of Hitendra’s visionary and relentless contributions to enhance the profession.
— Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics Business Solutions Inc.
“Hitendra brings deep domain expertise, in the accounting and tax profession along with technology-enabled services, that can deliver lasting value to CPA and accounting firms,” says Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Datamatics Business Solutions Inc. “For nearly two decades, we have been helping accounting firms overcome operational challenges and scale business growth. As we continue our global expansion, we are delighted to see that Hitendra’s contributions to the accounting profession, augmented by our resource capabilities and competencies, have been recognized by a topmost publication like Accounting Today. We look forward to leveraging helping CPA and accounting firms address key issues facing the accounting profession worldwide.”
“I am blessed and honored to be on this list of luminaries in the profession and recognize it as a responsibility to provide better, and higher value to the profession that has given me everything. I am grateful to CPAs and Accountants for their trust in my insights and advice, and I look forward to helping many accountants turn their potential into performance through the exclusively-for-CPAs-and-accountants services we at Datamatics Business Solutions provide,” says Hitendra after receiving this coveted recognition.
About Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc. - Datamatics Business Solutions is a global leader in providing AI and ML-based business process management solutions in Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Tax Preparation to accounting functions within enterprises and CPAs. With services designed to deliver innovation and value to clients across industries, Datamatics Business Solutions harnesses exceptional human ingenuity combined with cutting-edge technologies to help organizations unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth.
