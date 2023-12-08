Dust Control Products Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1.9 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for home care settings will drive demand for Dust Control Products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dust control products market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 3.6% is predicted for the market from 2023 to 2031. The market is predicted to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2031. IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor technologies are being integrated to provide smart dust control systems capable of detecting dust levels automatically and adjusting control measures accordingly. For more effective and sustainable dust control, develop nanomaterials with enhanced dust-binding properties.

Biodegradable dust suppressants reduce environmental impact through innovation in formulation. Dust control is made more efficient and targeted by using electrostatic technology to attract and capture dust particles. Automated dust control systems that are capable of operating in challenging or hazardous conditions can be made possible by using robotics. Construction sites and large outdoor areas can benefit from the use of drone technology for aerial dust control.

Controlling and suppressing dust is becoming more important in order to prevent respiratory problems and other health problems. Keeping dust emissions under control is an integral part of quality and safety standards in the industrial sector. Implementing effective dust control measures is an essential part of meeting these standards. Manufacturers compete against each other to develop new products in the dust control market. Customer service, price, and product quality are some of the factors affecting competition among companies.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The mine tailing segment is expected to create lucrative sales for dust control products in the market.

As construction projects continue to grow, dust control products will likely be in high demand.

Increasing innovation and research and development activities are expected to drive demand for dust control products in the market.

Between 2023 and 2031, the spray bar technique is expected to hold the largest share of the dust control products market.

The United States is expected to be a major user of dust control products in this region.

Global Dust Control Products Market: Growth Drivers

Regulations pertaining to environmental protection have fueled the need for dust control equipment. In an effort to protect human health and reduce air pollution, new regulations are aimed at reducing dust control solutions. Dust control products with long-lasting durability and enhanced safety are in high demand. As a result, customers are looking for dust suppression solutions that are effective and long-lasting.

Road construction and transportation infrastructure projects influence the dust control products market. In order to mitigate dust emissions during these activities, dust suppression control solutions are in high demand. In response to environmental regulations, dust control products are in greater demand. Due to stricter regulations, dust control solutions are becoming more prevalent in order to reduce air contamination.

Worker safety also drives demand for dust control products. Health risks associated with dust particles are minimized in various industries with dust control measures. The demand for dust control products is increasing around the world as industrialization and infrastructure development advance.

Global Dust Control Products Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for dust control products in the market. Economies such as India and China have witnessed significant urbanization and improvement in infrastructure throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Construction sites commonly utilize dust control products to reduce dust emissions and maintain air quality during construction projects.

As urbanization and infrastructure investment increase, dust control products become increasingly popular in developing countries. Developing transportation infrastructure and construction activities are driving the market for dust suppression control measures. Air pollution poses significant health and environmental problems in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to improving air quality and public health, dust control products contribute to reducing various sources of dust emissions.

Global Dust Control Products Market: Key Players

A significant amount of research and development is being invested in dust control product companies. As part of their strategic partnership, both companies are working together to expand their geographical reach and accelerate the development of new products. Developing countries are particularly attractive markets for leading players expanding their production units.

Benetech Inc.

Borregaard AS

Ecolab

Midwest Industrial Supply, Inc.

Global Road Technology International Holdings (HK) Limited

DUST-A-SIDE HINCOL Limited

ABCDust

I-CAT

Alpha Capital

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2023, TETRA Technologies Inc. entered into a memorandum of agreement with Saltwerx LLC to produce brine minerals. The signed MOU will also consider the potential extraction of bromine and lithium from brine products.

In November 2023, Alpha Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm, announced the recapitalization of David Rogers and Lee-Ann Lochhead's Da-Lee Group ("Da-Lee"). Da-Lee is based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, and provides industrial and municipal clients with dust control, calcium chloride distribution, de-icing, pavement repair, and waste management services.

Global Dust Control Products Market: Segmentation

By Material Type

Salts & Brines

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Others

Organic Non-Petroleum

Lignosulfonates

Vegetable Oil Derivatives

Others

Organic Petroleum

Petroleum Resin

Mineral Oil

Liquid Asphalt

Others

Synthetic Polymer Emulsions

Electrochemical Derivatives

Others

By Technique

Hose Spraying

Spray Bar

Cannon Spraying

Aerial Spraying

Others

By Application

Stockpiles

Construction Site & Roads

Mine Tailing

Rail Car Topper & Unloading

Metal Extraction

Agricultural Roads

Exploration & Production Roads

Others

By End Use

Power

Mining & Quarrying

Construction

Industrial

Railways

Metallurgy

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

