Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period, driven by decreases of $42.3 million and $41.2 million in revenue and cost of sales, respectively. The revenue and cost of sales changes were primarily due to wholesale propane prices that were 28.6% lower from Mt. Belvieu, Texas and 30.6% lower from Conway, Kansas compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the first fiscal quarter was flat at $1.20 per gallon for both the current and prior year periods.
    • Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $17.5 million for the first fiscal quarter compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in the prior year period, driven, in part, by higher expenses incurred in response to and preparation for system growth.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter decreased by $16.8 million compared to the prior year period, with the decrease largely attributable to the increase in net loss.
  • Company Highlights
    • Blue Rhino, the Company’s tank exchange brand, increased capacity 15% to 20% in its production facilities where we expect to see volume growth, as well as preparing our distribution yards, investing in vending technology, and adding micro-distribution centers to support growth.
    • Ferrellgas announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, an organization that provides new coats and shoes to children in need across the country.
    • Blue Rhino honored its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that serves people across the country impacted by natural disasters, with a limited edition tank sleeve.
    • 188 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards and Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the first fiscal quarter.   

LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023.

“It was an exciting quarter for Ferrellgas focused on Blue Rhino growth initiatives and preparation for our core business peak season ahead,” said Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas. “The employee-owners of Ferrellgas delivered the infrastructure, fleet and human resource activities needed for the strategic growth goals of Ferrellgas. We could not be more proud of the growth opportunities our sales teams, customer service representatives and drivers across the country help to deliver each and every day.”

Gross profit decreased slightly by $1.0 million, or 1%, for the first fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. The main factor behind this change was a $42.3 million decrease in revenue, which was partially offset by a decrease of $41.2 million in cost of product as compared to the prior year period. Our wholesale sales price per gallon partially correlates to the change in the wholesale market price of propane. The wholesale market price at our two major supply points averaged 28.6% and 30.6% less in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. These decreases impacted both the revenue and cost of product changes for the period. As expected, propane market cost reduction and stabilization impacted our current period gross profit. Margin per gallon was flat at $1.20 per gallon for both periods.

We recognized a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $17.5 million and $4.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased 26% for the first fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant and office increased $14.9 million, or 11%, primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million from the Company increasing personnel for growth projects (including increased acquisitions and the expansion by Blue Rhino into both self-service vending) and new customer growth, in addition to $3.0 million related to the timing of benefit payments. The remainder of the increase in operating expense was primarily driven by a $3.9 million increase in vehicle costs as trucks were refurbished to support new customer growth in Blue Rhino. Lower legal costs compared to the prior year period drove the majority of the $2.0 million decrease in General and administrative expense.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $16.8 million, or 34%, to $32.9 million in the first fiscal quarter compared to $49.7 million in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily due to the $13.0 million increase in net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., as noted above, and a $3.8 million EBITDA adjustment for legal fees related to a non-core business.

The Company announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization that provides new coats and shoes for children in need across the country. “Giving a child a new coat can be a transformative experience,” said Ms. Zertuche. “It truly makes a difference for so many children, and it’s one more way we can Fuel Life Simply for them and their families. As a company that supplies the propane that heats millions of American homes, supporting Operation Warm is a natural fit for us. Every child deserves to feel warm, safe, and loved.” The Company participated in two coat distribution events this year.

Blue Rhino celebrated Labor Day with a new, limited edition tank sleeve honoring our partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization that has served more than ten million meals to those impacted by natural disasters. The Company is proud to support such an important cause by providing the fuel needed to cook the meals served.

The Company had 188 nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the first fiscal quarter, including 33 in Safety, 65 in Customer Service, 29 in Innovation, and 61 in Leadership. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments.

On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mymf73a9 to discuss the results of operations for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)
             
ASSETS      October 31, 2023   July 31, 2023
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,789 and $11,126 of restricted cash at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively)   $ 76,783     $ 137,347  
Accounts and notes receivable, net     150,504       159,379  
Inventories     105,829       98,104  
Price risk management asset     6,465       11,966  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     43,025       29,135  
Total current assets     382,606       435,931  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     616,212       615,174  
Goodwill, net     257,006       257,006  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $351,971 and $349,614 at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively)     104,257       106,615  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     55,609       57,839  
Other assets, net     56,408       58,838  
Total assets   $ 1,472,098     $ 1,531,403  
             
             
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 45,918     $ 35,115  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,597       2,597  
Current operating lease liabilities     24,954       24,600  
Other current liabilities     175,241       197,030  
Total current liabilities     248,710       259,342  
             
Long-term debt     1,456,368       1,456,184  
Operating lease liabilities     31,804       34,235  
Other liabilities     26,378       29,084  
             
Contingencies and commitments            
             
Mezzanine equity:            
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023)     651,349       651,349  
             
Equity (Deficit):            
Limited partner unitholders            
Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023)     (1,237,866 )     (1,205,103 )
Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31,2023)     383,012       383,012  
General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023)     (70,897 )     (70,566 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (9,125 )     1,059  
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit     (934,876 )     (891,598 )
Noncontrolling interest     (7,635 )     (7,193 )
Total deficit     (942,511 )     (898,791 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit   $ 1,472,098     $ 1,531,403  


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    October 31,    October 31, 
     2023      2022      2023      2022  
Revenues:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 338,934     $ 385,844     $ 1,869,982     $ 2,031,019  
Other     32,079       27,445       114,207       102,304  
Total revenues     371,013       413,289       1,984,189       2,133,323  
                         
Cost of sales:                        
Propane and other gas liquids sales     172,180       213,081       962,456       1,166,547  
Other     4,441       4,776       15,578       13,675  
                         
Gross profit     194,392       195,432       1,006,155       953,101  
                         
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     144,646       129,740       592,426       533,231  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     5,376       6,024       22,604       23,428  
Depreciation and amortization expense     24,404       22,631       95,143       92,233  
General and administrative expense     12,825       14,833       68,730       55,038  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     720       723       2,932       2,984  
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals     1,335       1,680       5,346       (6,348 )
                         
Operating income     5,086       19,801       218,974       252,535  
                         
Interest expense     (24,161 )     (25,009 )     (96,864 )     (99,707 )
Other income, net     1,336       469       3,492       1,038  
                         
(Loss) earnings before income tax expense     (17,739 )     (4,739 )     125,602       153,866  
                         
Income tax expense     162       18       1,125       903  
                         
Net (loss) earnings     (17,901 )     (4,757 )     124,477       152,963  
                         
Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)     (345 )     (212 )     607       909  
                         
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ (17,556 )   $ (4,545 )   $ 123,870     $ 152,054  
                         
Class A unitholders' interest in net loss   $ (33,632 )   $ (20,751 )   $ (2,710 )   $ (13,996 )
                         
Net loss per unitholders' interest                        
Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit   $ (6.92 )   $ (4.27 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (2.88 )
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted     4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858  

      (1)   Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
                         
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    October 31,    October 31, 
     2023      2022      2023      2022  
Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ (17,556 )   $ (4,545 )   $ 123,870     $ 152,054  
Income tax expense     162       18       1,125       903  
Interest expense     24,161       25,009       96,864       99,707  
Depreciation and amortization expense     24,404       22,631       95,143       92,233  
EBITDA     31,171       43,113       317,002       344,897  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     720       723       2,932       2,984  
Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal     1,335       1,680       5,346       (6,348 )
Other income, net     (1,336 )     (469 )     (3,492 )     (1,038 )
  Severance costs include $49 in operating expense and $585 in general and administrative expense for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, respectively.           10       634       372  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     1,054       4,872       17,933       10,679  
Business transformation costs (1)     274             2,362        
Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2)     (345 )     (212 )     607       909  
Adjusted EBITDA (3)     32,873       49,717       343,324       352,455  
Net cash interest expense (4)     (20,747 )     (22,606 )     (84,836 )     (102,853 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (5)     (4,530 )     (5,832 )     (18,867 )     (19,272 )
Cash paid for income taxes     (103 )     (49 )     (1,146 )     (1,067 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     480       752       1,880       4,224  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (6)     7,973       21,982       240,355       233,487  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders     16,251       17,966       62,599       65,908  
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     (159 )     (440 )     (4,806 )     (4,671 )
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (7)     (8,437 )     3,576       172,950       162,908  
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (8)                 49,998       99,996  
Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess (9)   $ (8,437 )   $ 3,576     $ 122,952     $ 62,912  
                         
Propane gallons sales                        
Retail - Sales to End Users     114,440       118,396       598,187       626,887  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     47,765       43,869       209,786       206,330  
Total propane gallons sales     162,205       162,265       807,973       833,217  
                         

(1)   Non-recurring costs included in “Operating, general and administrative expense” primarily related to the implementation of an ERP system as part of our business transformation initiatives.

(2)   Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, business transformation costs, and net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(4)   Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net.

(5)   Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(6)   Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(7)   Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(8)   The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2024 or fiscal 2023.

(9)   Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow (shortage) excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


