12Go is Revealing the Top 2024 New Year Destinations in Asia

Bangkok--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- 12Go has prepared a list of the best travel destinations for the winter season in Asia. This list is based on the internal ticket data gathered by 12Go. Analyzing the tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the top travel destinations suitable for different groups of travelers, including solo travelers, couples, families, and friends.





The top 10 countries that stand out are Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia, and Japan.





Thailand tops the list, with Chiang Mai and Bangkok offering great options for all travelers. The top spot for solo adventurers is Koh Phangan, while families prefer Koh Samui. Vietnam secures the second spot, with Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. Sapa provides a winter retreat for families, while Hanoi's bustling streets await solo adventurers.





The Philippines claims the third position, promising a unique New Year celebration. Manila and El Nido are popular destinations for all travelers. Solo travelers often opt for Legazpi, while friends and couples prefer Coron, and families find El Baguio appealing.





India takes the fourth spot, where India, Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi stand out as the primary choices for New Year travel among all travelers. However, many families are also opting to explore Goa during this season. Cambodia secures the fifth spot, with travel destinations for New Year celebrations, including Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and Siem Reap.





In sixth place, Indonesia offers the top travel spots, Bali and the Gili Islands. Solo travelers and families often go to Sanur, while Nusa Penida is a great pick for friends and couples. Sri Lanka captures the seventh position, enchanting travelers with these top destinations: Ella, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. Colombo is another solo travel choice, while Nuwara Eliya is ideal for couples and families.





Laos secures the eighth spot with Vang Vieng, Vientiane, and Luang Prabang. Malaysia, with its famous destinations, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi, offers a unique vacation and claims the ninth position. In the tenth spot, Japan - Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto are excellent choices for a New Year getaway, appealing to all travelers.









