8th Cairo WoodShow launches with unprecedented global participation
Cairo, Egypt, December 8, 2023: The eighth edition of the Cairo International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Cairo WoodShow) was inaugurated on Thursday, December 7, with unprecedented international participation at the Cairo International Convention Centre, marking the commencement of activities that will continue until December 10th. More than 160 exhibitors from over 60 countries around the world are taking part in the woodshow.
The opening ceremony was attended by Eng. Tarek Habashi Chairman of Chamber of Wood Products and Furniture Industry CWWFI, Chairman of the Egyptian Furniture Export Council Ihab Deryas, Eng. Alaa Salah El Din, President of the Central Administration of Local Manufacturing at the Industrial Development Authority, Walid Fargal Director General at Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, and Hossam Kobaisi, the CEO of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences in Egypt, along with a number of big buyers, specialists and key players from the wood and woodworking machinery industry, as well as local and international media.
Organized by the Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences under the patronage of the Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and also the Ministry of Environment, the exhibition is considered the only specialized trade platform in the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the North African region. It provides participants and visitors with the opportunity to explore the latest industry trends, technologies, and wood-related products, while also showcasing various international brands.
Hossam Kobaisi, the CEO of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences in Egypt, stated: "The exhibition serves as an exceptional platform for industry professionals in the wood and woodworking machinery industry to review the latest developments in technology, furniture and machinery, alternative materials, and production supplies. This enhances economic partnerships and attracts numerous investments that contribute to boosting the local economy in general and the wood and furniture sector in particular."
The exhibition features international pavilions from various countries, including China, India, Italy, Turkey, France, and Russia. It is expected to attract a wide audience of more than 9,000 visitors.
The exhibition has official support from leading associations and institutions worldwide, including the FrenchTimber, as well as sponsors and partners such as Good Wood and Aro Art.
The Cairo WoodShow provides an ideal opportunity for local, regional, and international companies, including suppliers, traders, and distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, machinery, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies. They can showcase the best woodworking machinery, wooden tools, furniture accessories, and the latest technologies in the sector, exchange knowledge and experiences, and establish key partnerships that contribute to building long-term and strong business relationships, creating investment opportunities, and driving industry growth.
The exhibition offers an exclusive Visiting Buyers’ Program, which includes attractive incentives, bilateral meeting arrangements, and access to a diverse network for selected buyers nominated by exhibitors, industrial associations, or government bodies. This facilitates valuable communication, exploration of industry trends, and the creation of new job opportunities.
Participants expressed that the eighth edition of the exhibition comes with new and different ideas, aligning with the qualitative initiatives launched by the Egyptian government to develop the industrial sector, contributing to the country's economic growth. This is part of their plan to promote local manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, and create new employment opportunities.
Simultaneously with the launch of the eighth edition of the Cairo WoodShow, the first edition of the International Glass Manufacturing Show was inaugurated. The show features latest developments in the glass industry from raw materials to finished products, serving as a dynamic platform bringing together experts and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and developments in the glass industry.
The exhibition opens its doors daily from 11 AM to 8 PM (Hall number 4).
انطلاق فعاليات الدورة الثامنة من معرض القاهرة الدولي للأخشاب بمشاركات دولية غير مسبوقة
القاهرة، جمهورية مصر العربية، 8 ديسمبر 2023: انطلقت يوم أمس الخميس فعاليات النسخة الثامنة من معرض القاهرة الدولي للأخشاب في مركز القاهرة الدولي للمؤتمرات والمعارض، والذي يستمر حتى ال 10 من ديسمبر الجاري بمشاركة ما يزيد عن 160 عارض من + 60 دولة حول العالم.
حضر الافتتاح المهندس طارق حبشي رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة صناعة منتجات الأخشاب والأثاث، وإيهاب درياس رئيس المجلس التصديري للأثاث، والمهندس علاء صلاح الدين رئيس الإدارات المركزية للتصنيع المحلي بهيئة التنمية الصناعية، ووليد فرغل مدير عام مجموعة الاستراتيجي لتنظيم المعارض والمؤتمرات، وحسام قبيسي مدير عام شركة الاستراتيجي لتنظيم المعارض والمؤتمرات في جمهورية مصر العربية، إلى جانب عدد من كبار المشترين والمتخصصين واللاعبين الرئيسيين في القطاع ووسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية.
يشكل المعرض الذي تنظمه شركة "الاستراتيجي لتنظيم المعارض والمؤتمرات " برعاية وزارة التجارة والصناعة المصرية ووزارة البيئة المصرية، "المنصة التجارية الوحيدة المتخصصة في قطاع الأخشاب بمنطقة شمال أفريقيا". والتي تتيح للمشاركين والزوار فرصة التعرف على أحدث اتجاهات الصناعة والتقنيات والمنتجات المرتبطة بالأخشاب، والوقوف على العلامات التجارية العالمية المتعددة.
وقال حسام قبيسي، مدير عام الشركة المنظمة للمعرض بمصر: " يشكل المعرض منصة استثنائية للصناع والعاملين في قطاع الأخشاب والنجارة، لاستعراض آخر المستجدات في مجالات التكنولوجيا وماكينات صناعة الأثاث والأخشاب والخامات البديلة ومستلزمات الإنتاج، مما يعزز من فرص عقد الشراكات الاقتصادية وجذب الاستثمارات العديدة التي من شأنها تعزيز قوة الاقتصاد المحلي بشكل عام وقطاع الأخشاب والأثاث على وجه الخصوص."
ويضم المعرض أجنحة عرض دولية من مختلف دول العالم منها الصين والهند وإيطاليا وتركيا وفرنسا وروسيا، ويتوقع أن يشهد إقبالاً واسعاً من الزوار يتجاوز سقف ال 9 آلاف زائر.
كما يحظى المعرض بدعم رسمي من جمعيات ومؤسسات رائدة حول العالم، أبرزها جمعية الأخشاب الفرنسية .French Timber إلى جانب عدد من الرعاة والشركاء منهم Good Wood، Aro Art.
يوفر معرض القاهرة الدولي للأخشاب فرصة مثالية للشركات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية في جميع أنحاء العالم من موردي وتجار وموزعي مواد البناء ومصنعي الأثاث والآلات والمهندسين المعماريين ومصممي الديكور الداخلي والمقاولين والمطورين وشركات البناء، لعرض أفضل منتجات ماكينات صناعة الأخشاب والأدوات الخشبية وإكسسوارات الأثاث وأحدث التقنيات في القطاع، إلى جانب تبادل المعرفة والخبرات وإبرام شراكات رئيسة تسهم في بناء علاقات تجارية طويلة الأمد وقوية، وخلق فرص استثمارية ودفع عجلة نمو الصناعة.
ويقدم معرض القاهرة الدولي للأخشاب برنامجه الحصري للمشترين الزوار والذي يشمل حوافز جذابة، وتنسيق اجتماعات ثنائية، ويتيح لكبار المشترين الذين يتم ترشيحهم من قبل العارضين أو الاتحادات الصناعية أو الهيئات الحكومية، الوصول إلى شبكة متنوعة، وتعزيز الاتصالات القيمة، واستكشاف اتجاهات الصناعة، وفتح فرص عمل جديدة.
وقال مشاركون: "إن المعرض في دورته الثامنة ينطلق بأفكار جديدة ومختلفة بالتزامن مع المبادرات النوعية التي أطلقتها الحكومة المصرية لتنمية قطاع الصناعة ما يسهم في تحقيق النمو الاقتصادي للدولة، ضمن خطتها لتعزيز التصنيع المحلي وتقليص الاعتماد على الواردات، وخلق فرص عمل جديدة."
كما تم بالتزامن مع انطلاق الدورة الثامنة لمعرض القاهرة الدولي للأخشاب، افتتاح فعاليات الدورة الأولى من المعرض الدولي لمنتجات وتكنولوجيا صناعات الزجاج، والذي يستعرض آخر التطورات في صناعة الزجاج من مواد خام إلى منتجات نهائية، ويعد منصة ديناميكية تجمع خبراء وقادة الصناعة لاستكشاف أحدث الاتجاهات والتطورات في عالم الزجاج.
يفتح المعرض أبوابه يوميًا للزوار من الساعة 11 صباحًا إلى الساعة 8 مساءً (قاعة رقم 4).
