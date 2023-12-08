Inspectorio Appoints Industry Expert Mark Burstein as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspectorio , the leading supply chain management platform for brands and retailers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Burstein as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in supply chain technology and business strategy, Burstein brings a wealth of experience to Inspectorio.



In his role, Mark is at the forefront of helping global fashion brands and retailers embark on a transformative journey through digitizing their supply chain operations. Leveraging his extensive background, he guides organizations toward achieving greater social and environmental purpose within their global sourcing strategies.

"Mark Burstein's appointment as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas marks a pivotal moment for Inspectorio. His three decades of expertise as a supply chain technology executive and his visionary leadership align seamlessly with Inspectorio's commitment to driving innovation in the global supply chain landscape.” said Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio, “With Mark on board, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and empower our clients to navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain with confidence and purpose.”

Mark’s career boasts diverse executive leadership roles in sales, marketing, research and development, and corporate strategy. His current focus on AI in the supply chain aligns with Inspectorio's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology. His expertise extends to ESG performance, product development, sourcing, production, quality, logistics, compliance, distribution, operations, and technology.

A recognized thought leader, Supply and Demand Chain Executive has named Mark a "Supply Chain Pro to Know" for ten consecutive years, recently honoring him as the Pro of the Year. His contributions extend beyond the awards, as evidenced by his membership in the Forbes Technology Council and numerous authored articles on ESG performance and AI.

Mark Burstein holds an MBA from Emory University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Inspectorio is a leading global supply chain management platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence and data-driven insights to enhance supply chain visibility and improve quality and sustainability for brands and retailers. The platform empowers businesses to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and drive positive social and environmental impact.

