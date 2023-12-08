Air Conditioning System Market Size to Reach USD 2.70 billion, at a 4.9% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Innovation in refrigerants and cooling technology fosters energy-efficient and eco-friendly air conditioning solutions, driving market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The worldwide air conditioning system market is projected to rise significantly at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2031. As per Transparency Market Research, air conditioning system sales are expected to reach approximately US$ 2.70 billion by the end of the assessment period.

The emergence of decentralized cooling systems, utilizing renewable energy sources like solar power or geothermal energy, is gaining traction. This trend aims to reduce reliance on traditional grid-based cooling, offering sustainability and cost-efficiency.

The evolution of multifunctional air conditioning systems, capable of air purification, humidity control, and virus filtration, is reshaping market dynamics. Integrated solutions addressing indoor air quality concerns have become a priority, particularly in the wake of global health crises.

The growing adoption of district cooling networks in urban landscapes is an emerging driver. These centralized cooling systems efficiently supply cooled air to multiple buildings, optimizing energy consumption and reducing environmental impact.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Split ACs led the air conditioning system market due to their energy efficiency, quiet operation, and customizable cooling options for consumers.

PAC (Precision Air Conditioning) holds a prominent position in the air conditioning system market due to its specialized cooling for sensitive environments.

Commercial end-use leads the air conditioning system market due to increasing demand from offices, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities worldwide.

Air Conditioning System Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes globally drive the demand for air conditioning systems, particularly in emerging economies, propelling market growth.

Technological advancements lead to the development of energy-efficient and smart cooling solutions, fostering market expansion.

Growing concerns regarding climate change and environmental regulations promote the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable air conditioning technologies.

Shift towards smart homes and buildings integrate air conditioning systems with IoT, enhancing convenience and energy management.

The surge in commercial spaces, data centers, and healthcare facilities amplifies the demand for specialized and efficient air conditioning solutions, driving market growth.

Global Air Conditioning System Market: Regional Profile

North America exhibits a mature market characterized by a high demand for energy-efficient cooling systems. Key players like Carrier and Trane dominate, emphasizing technological advancements and sustainability.

Europe emphasizes eco-friendly solutions due to stringent regulations. Companies like Daikin and Mitsubishi Electric lead the market with a focus on green innovations and smart cooling technologies. The region's emphasis on energy conservation drives market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate robust growth attributed to rapid urbanization and soaring temperatures. Players like Gree Electric Appliances and Midea Group lead by offering cost-effective and innovative cooling solutions catering to diverse consumer needs. Rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class, highlighting a dynamic landscape in the air conditioning sector across these regions, also influence the market’s expansion in the region.

Air Conditioning System Market: Competitive Landscape

The air conditioning system market is a competitive arena with key players like Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, and Carrier Global Corporation dominating through innovation and global presence. Emerging contenders such as Gree Electric Appliances and Midea Group compete vigorously, offering energy-efficient solutions and expanding product portfolios.

Regional players like Blue Star Limited and LG Electronics focus on tailored offerings, meeting specific market needs. Technological advancements, including smart and sustainable cooling solutions, drive intense competition.

Diverse strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, define the landscape, as companies strive to gain market share by providing reliable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective air conditioning solutions to meet the evolving demands worldwide.

Product Portfolio

Electrolux AB offers a diverse portfolio of household appliances, combining innovation with sustainability. Their range includes refrigerators, washers, dryers, and cooking appliances, designed for modern living. With a commitment to superior quality and eco-friendly solutions, Electrolux products elevate everyday experiences in homes worldwide.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. leads in cutting-edge technology across various sectors, offering a wide array of electronics, from smartphones and TVs to home appliances. Their innovative approach ensures seamless integration, superior performance, and sleek design, setting new standards in the tech industry globally.

Midea Group Co., Ltd. specializes in home appliances and HVAC solutions. Their product line covers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and kitchen appliances, showcasing a commitment to efficiency and reliability. Midea's focus on affordable yet high-quality products caters to diverse consumer needs worldwide.

Air Conditioning System Market: Key Segments

By Product

Split AC

Window AC

By Application

RAC (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)

PAC (Precision Air Conditioning)

VRF (Variable refrigerant flow)

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

