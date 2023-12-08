Excel Legacy Group Provides Legal Help to Companies for Establishing and Funding ESOPs

The leading provider of comprehensive ESOP services continues its commitment to aiding companies across diverse industries in establishing and funding ESOPs.

The representatives with Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG) announced today that the company continues its commitment to aiding companies in establishing and funding Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Through its affiliated ESOP attorneys, ELG offers comprehensive legal support, guiding companies through the intricate process of establishing and funding ESOPs while minimizing fiduciary risk.

The Excel Legacy Group’s legal professionals have the skills and the expertise to customize the ESOP when it comes to helping owners balance their needs with those of the company and its employees, creating successful and sustainable employee ownership outcomes.

“When you get right down to it,” notes President and CEO, Patti Plough, “it’s all about caring about what’s best for people. Especially those who have worked hard to make an organization successful.”

ESOPs are pivotal in empowering employees by enabling them to become partial owners of the company they work for. ELG specializes in ESOP design, installation, administration, feasibility studies, repurchase obligation governance, and M&A advisory service across various industries, including transportation, construction, agriculture, mining, architecture, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, financial, insurance, and real estate.

Plough, highlighted ELG's mission, saying, "Our legacy is rooted in assisting companies nationwide in implementing ESOPs that cultivate ownership cultures and foster growth across diverse industries."

ELG’s ESOP consultants, attorneys, and financial professionals collectively possess over 75 years of ESOP experience. Their extensive expertise has facilitated the successful implementation of ESOPs for more than 500 companies and over 1,000 ESOP-related transactions.

Dave Vasudevan, Vice President of Digislate Inc., commended ELG, saying, "Your expertise in ESOP is second to none. What a noble cause of helping your employees own the company. Hats off to you. Thank you!"

As part of their commitment to educating businesses, ELG is offering a free e-book titled 'Sell Your Company Twice...' and those interested parties can obtain a free copy by visiting the ELG website.

For more information, please visit excellegacygroup.com/blog and excellegacygroup.com/about

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com