1st National Eastern Mediterranean Nutriotion and Dietetics Congress Commences at EMU

The 1st National Eastern Mediterranean Nutrition and Dietetics Congress organized by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics commenced with an opening ceremony held on Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 09:30 a.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.

EMU Board of Trustees (VYK) Acting President Ersun Kutup, EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Faculty of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Chair of the Cyprus Turkish Dietetic Association Hidayet Ağören, vice deans, department chairs, academic staff members of Health Sciences Faculty and many students attended the opening ceremony of the congress.

“We are Very Excited about the Congress”

Delivering an opening speech during the ceremony, Chair of the Congress Prof. Dr. Emine Yıldız welcomed everyone at the ceremony and expressed their excitement about the congress. Noting that they are proud of EMU’s institutional structure and its status as the most-equipped university in TRNC, Prof. Dr. Yıldız thanked everyone who contributed to the realization process of the congress. Uttering that they received the support of many colleagues from Turkey, Prof. Dr. Yıldız wished that the congress would be beneficial for all.

Following Prof. Dr. Yıldız’s speech, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics Chair and Congress Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceren Gezer took the stage and commenced her speech by providing information about the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gezer emphasized that the department is accredited by SABAK and provided information on the development process of the congress. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gezer thanked everyone who contributed to the realization process of the congress and wished for a beneficial event.

EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç also addressed the participants of the event, providing information about the faculty and saying that Faculty of Health Sciences’ mission is to train health care professionals who are to carry our country forward in the field of health sciences. Saying that health sector requires continuous improvement, Prof. Dr. Malkoç expressed that as the faculty, they always continue their studies within this context. Thanking everyone who supported the congress, Prof. Dr. Malkoç thanked the participants who attended the congress even though they have very busy schedules. Prof. Dr. Malkoç ended her speech by wishing a very beneficial congress.

“EMU Takes the Lead in the Development of Higher Education in the Country”

Delivering a speech on behalf of EMU Rector’s Office, Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe underlined the fact that EMU is the first and sole state university in TRNC which was established by law and that the university takes the lead in the development of higher education in the country as well as the region by hosting many national and international congresses. Saying that great importance is attached to social, cultural and art events in the interest of providing opportunity for students to improve themselves to the fullest, Prof. Dr. Karatepe emphasized that EMU is amongst the distinguished universities all around the world. Noting that EMU is undertaking significant responsibilities in terms of serving the public, Prof. Dr. Karatepe added that the university’s quality is also certified by the international ranking organizations. Prof. Dr. Karatepe mentioned that the Faculty of Health Sciences achieved a first in our country in 2018 by being accepted into the European Consortium of Health and Rehabilitation Higher Education Institutes. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Karatepe emphasized that the university is the only member from both the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey in this consortium. Prof. Dr. Karatepe expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the realization of the congress and wished for a productive congress.

Following the opening speeches, a message from EMU VYK President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, who could not attend the event as he was abroad, was read. The said message read as; “Without a doubt, this congress is to encourage knowledge sharing by bringing the leading experts of the field, pave the way for new meetings and provide an opportunity to discuss the future trends in nutrition. I wholeheartedly thank all the participants who are to contribute to the developments in the field of nutrition and dietetics and wish that the congress would be beneficial for all.”

A music recital was held after the opening speeches. Then, with the moderation of Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, the first session took place with the participations of Dr. Varol Esatoğlu, Assist. Prof. Dr. Müjgan Öztürk, academic staff member Gülcan Dürüst Sakallı and Specialist Physiotherapist Hayriye Tomaç on the topic of “Bariatric Surgery and Multidisciplinary Approaches”. On the first day of the congress, sessions were held on “Nutrition Models and Microbiota”, “Dietetics and Nutrition: Different Approaches” and “Polyphenols and Nutrition”.

The 1st National Eastern Mediterranean Nutrition and Dietetics Congress organized with the participation of experts in their fields who discuss the latest topics in Nutrition and Dietetics, will continue until 9 December 2023. During the congress, more sessions on “Obesity under Microscope”, “Childhood Obesity”, “Inflammation and Nutrition” and “Gut Microbiota, Nutrition and Cancer” will be held. Moreover, verbal statements will take place with the graduate-student meeting titled “Nutrition and Dietetics Education: Student, Graduate, Professional Society and Academic Success”.