Top 6 eCommerce Scraping Tools of 2023: Features and Prices

E-commerce websites such as Amazon, Walmart, or eBay contain valuable information about product listings, pricing, customer reviews, and images. Companies use web scraping to collect e-commerce data, which helps them identify market trends, adjust their pricing strategies based on real-time data, and optimize their product assortment.

Yet, these e-commerce platforms employ strict anti-bot measures to protect their data. Therefore, accessing this information requires e-commerce web scraping tool that incorporate features like rotating proxies, user-agent spoofing, and request throttling to mimic human browsing patterns. It is important to use a tool that comply with the website’s terms of service and adhere to legal guidelines.

This article evaluates the leading e-commerce scrapers, detailing their functionalities and pricing models.

Comparing the Leading eCommerce Data Scrapers

We have only included vendors that provide specialized e-commerce scraping services and have excluded those offering general-purpose web scrapers from our list.

Vendors Built-in proxy Localization Available sites Results in Free trial Starting price/mo Requests PAYG Smartproxy 4* Country

State

City Amazon

Wayfair HTML

JSON 3K requests for 30-day $50 15K ❌ Bright Data 4** Country

City

Zip code 50 JSON

NDJSON

CSV

Excel 7-day $500 N/A ✅ Oxylabs 4*** Country

Postal code 50 HTML

JSON 7-day $49 17K ❌ Nimble 1**** Country

City

Zip code Amazon

Walmart HTML

JSON 7-day $600 N/A ❌ SOAX 4***** Country

Zip code 50 HTML

JSON ❌ $59 26K ❌ Zyte 2****** Country N/A HTML

JSON $5 credits for 30-day $10 10K ❌

Notes:

Smartproxy*: Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies

Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies Bright Data**: Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies

Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies Oxylabs*** : Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies

: Residential, Mobile, ISP and Datacenter proxies Nimble****: Residential proxies

Residential proxies SOAX***** : Residential, Mobile, US ISP and Datacenter proxies

: Residential, Mobile, US ISP and Datacenter proxies Zyte******: Residential and Datacenter proxies

1. Smartproxy

Smartproxy is a web data collection platform offers web scraping APIs, no-code scraper and proxies. Smarproxy’s e-commerce scraping API is a comprehensive 3-in-1 solution encompassing an integrated scraper, parser, and proxies.

Features:

Real-time or proxy-like: The scraping API supports real-time and proxy-like integration. In real-time integration, the API fetch data as it is updated or changed on the web page. Proxy-like integration help the scraper API route connection requests through different IP addresses, bypassing IP-based restrictions used by websites.

The scraping API supports real-time and proxy-like integration. In real-time integration, the API fetch data as it is updated or changed on the web page. Proxy-like integration help the scraper API route connection requests through different IP addresses, bypassing IP-based restrictions used by websites. Automated proxy management: Automatically allocates IP addresses to the requests made by the scraping API. These IP addresses can be from different geolocations and include a mix of proxy server types, like datacenter, residential and mobile.

Automatically allocates IP addresses to the requests made by the scraping API. These IP addresses can be from different geolocations and include a mix of proxy server types, like datacenter, residential and mobile. Synchronous or asynchronous requests: When you make synchronous requests, the requests are executed sequentially. The API waits for the response before moving on the next one. Asynchronous requests allow users to send multiple requests simultaneously, making it suitable for large-scale data scraping tasks.

When you make synchronous requests, the requests are executed sequentially. The API waits for the response before moving on the next one. Asynchronous requests allow users to send multiple requests simultaneously, making it suitable for large-scale data scraping tasks. Output formats: The scraping API provides the extracted data in HTML or JSON formats.

Pricing:

Starting price: The basic package offers 15,000 requests at a price of $50.

The basic package offers 15,000 requests at a price of $50. Free trial: Smartproxy offers free 3K requests for one month.

2. Bright Data

Bright Data stands as a prominent provider of web scraping services, incorporating techniques to avoid detection. They provide pre-built functions and code templates for major e-commerce sites, aiding developers in constructing their scraping tools and simplifying the creation of scraping scripts. Bright Data’s eCommerce scraper is tailored for large-scale data extraction projects.

Features:

Built-in proxy and unblocking: The web scraping API comes pre-configured with its own proxy servers. Unblocking technology helps the API overcome barriers set up by websites like CAPTCHAs, IP bans and JavaScript challenges.

The web scraping API comes pre-configured with its own proxy servers. Unblocking technology helps the API overcome barriers set up by websites like CAPTCHAs, IP bans and JavaScript challenges. Auto-retry mechanism: If an initial scraping request fails, auto-retry mechanism automatically initiates a data retrieval action again to make the same request.

If an initial scraping request fails, auto-retry mechanism automatically initiates a data retrieval action again to make the same request. Parser creation: Enables users to create their parsers using cheerio and execute live previews.

Enables users to create their parsers using cheerio and execute live previews. Output formats: Provides output in formats such as JSON, NDJSON, CSV, or Excel.

Pricing:

Starting price: $500/mo

$500/mo Free trial: Bright Data provides a free trial exclusively for registered businesses. The free trial is restricted based on the number of records scraped.

Bright Data provides a free trial exclusively for registered businesses. The free trial is restricted based on the number of records scraped. Pay-As-You-Go: Available

3. Oxylabs

Oxylabs provides an eCommerce Scraper API and pre-prepared e-commerce product data from Amazon and Walmart.

Features:

ML-based parsing feature: Adapts to changes on websites, automatically identifying product attributes from various e-commerce targets and delivering parsed data in JSON format.

Adapts to changes on websites, automatically identifying product attributes from various e-commerce targets and delivering parsed data in JSON format. Headless browser: Oxylabs’ Scraper APIs allow users to employ the Headless Browser feature, which is capable of executing JavaScript to load additional data on a page.

Oxylabs’ Scraper APIs allow users to employ the Headless Browser feature, which is capable of executing JavaScript to load additional data on a page. Output formats : Provides data in HTML or JSON format.

: Provides data in HTML or JSON format. Targeting: Offers targeting based on country and postal code across 195 locations.

Pricing:

Starting price: $49/mo -10 requests

$49/mo -10 requests Free trial: Oxylabs offers 1 week free trial, including 5 requests.

4. Nimble

Nimble provides an eCommerce scraper API that employs artificial intelligence and natural language processing algorithms to interpret and structure online data.

Features:

Built-in residential proxies: The scraping API comes with its own set of residential IPs, you don’t need to source or manage proxies separately.

The scraping API comes with its own set of residential IPs, you don’t need to source or manage proxies separately. Zip code level targeting: Collects data specific to a particular zip code area.

Collects data specific to a particular zip code area. Supported e-commerce websites : Amazon and Walmart

: Amazon and Walmart Delivery methods: Nimble offers 3 data delivery methods: real-time, cloud storage, and push/pull.

Pricing:

Starting price: $600/mo

$600/mo Free trial: 100 CPM

5. SOAX

SOAX’s eCommerce product scraper comes with support for a headless browser, allowing users to render websites that use JavaScript.

Features:

Proxy-like setup: A proxy server acts as an intermediary between a computer and the target server.

A proxy server acts as an intermediary between a computer and the target server. Built-in proxies: SOAX is a provider of proxy services, offering a network that includes residential, mobile, US ISP, and datacenter proxies. Their proxy solution is compatible with eCommerce scraper APIs.

SOAX is a provider of proxy services, offering a network that includes residential, mobile, US ISP, and datacenter proxies. Their proxy solution is compatible with eCommerce scraper APIs. Country or zip code targeting: The scraping API allows for customizing web scraping activities based on specific countries or ZIP codes.

The scraping API allows for customizing web scraping activities based on specific countries or ZIP codes. ML adaptive parser: Offers a ML adaptive parser that employs machine learning techniques to interpret and process the collected data.

Offers a ML adaptive parser that employs machine learning techniques to interpret and process the collected data. Output formats: The API delivers data in unprocessed HTML format or in parsed JSON format.

Pricing:

Starting price: $59

$59 Free trial: SOAX doesn’t offer a trial for the scraping API.

6. Zyte

Zyte offers a web scraping API that is suitable for various websites, encompassing e-commerce platforms as well.

Features:

Automatic IP rotation and retries: Zyte’s scraping API rotates IP addresses from a diverse proxy pool, ensuring each request is sent from a unique IP. When a request fail, the API automatically attempt it again.

Zyte’s scraping API rotates IP addresses from a diverse proxy pool, ensuring each request is sent from a unique IP. When a request fail, the API automatically attempt it again. Proxy integration: The scraping API includes support for datacenter and residential proxies, offering robust and efficient web scraping capabilities.

The scraping API includes support for datacenter and residential proxies, offering robust and efficient web scraping capabilities. Scriptable browser functionality: Allows users to emulate human-like interaction with web pages, ideal for extracting data from dynamic sites that use JavaScript.

Allows users to emulate human-like interaction with web pages, ideal for extracting data from dynamic sites that use JavaScript. Automated data parsing: Automatically interpret and transform raw data into a structured and readily usable format.

Automatically interpret and transform raw data into a structured and readily usable format. Output formats: JSON and HTML

Pricing:

Starting price: $10/mo

$10/mo Free trial: Upon signing up, Zyte provides a $5 free credit to test the API for a 30-day period. Each target website and request type is priced individually. Additionally, screenshots are charged at $0.002 each, and actions incur costs based on their actual CPU and network usage.

AIMultiple serves numerous emerging tech companies, including Bright Data, Smartproxy and Oxylabs.

