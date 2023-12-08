Now available: Call for evidence on beef cattle and turkeys, event on farmed animals for fur production

Following the successful European Citizens’ Initiative “Fur Free Europe,” the European Commission mandated EFSA to deliver a scientific opinion on the protection of animals kept for fur production. EFSA invites stakeholders to a technical meeting on the welfare of animals farmed for fur.

The event will occur on January 22, 2024, in Brussels and is for in-person attendance only. It will offer stakeholders the opportunity to learn about EFSA’s work on animal welfare and engage in a technical discussion on the challenges and opportunities surrounding this mandate, focusing on available data and data sources informing EFSA's scientific advice on the protection of animals kept for fur production.

EFSA will proactively keep stakeholders who have registered for this meeting informed of future engagement opportunities related to the mandate on fur animals.

The calls for evidence and stakeholder events are integral to EFSA's new engagement approach for animal welfare mandates received after September 2023. This approach provides stakeholders with regular opportunities to participate in EFSA's risk assessment process, reinforcing the organization's commitment to fostering open and transparent dialogue.