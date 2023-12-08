Breaking New Ground with Vintage Sake Blends: "INISHIE Takumi" Series Goes on Sale Monday, December 4th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takumi Sousei Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative: Akihiko Yasumura) will begin sales of a new line of blended sakes, "INISHIE Takumi", from Monday, December 4th. The blends are based on handpicked vintages from the premium brand "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie".

The new "INISHIE Takumi" line includes three original blends. The blends are based on the mature, aromatic "1997 vintage" and the well-balanced sweetness of the "2007 vintage". A range of other brands were meticulously selected to craft blends of three distinct characters. This line's blends are characterized by sweetness, freshness, and maturity. Simply serving them straight in a wine glass is an excellent way to appreciate their rich aromas and flavors, but there are dozens of ways to enjoy these exceptional sakes – adding soda water to create a refreshing highball, or pouring over ice cream for an indulgent affogato with a Japanese twist. The bottles' labels feature a traditional symbol of Japan's proud aged sake culture, the Awaji-musubi knot.

Takumi Sousei affirms its dedication to winning over new fans for vintage sake both within Japan and abroad, and to ensuring that its time-honored culture is preserved for future generations.

■Overview: Takumi Sousei Inc. New Product Line "INISHIE Takumi"

On Sale From: Monday, December 4th, 2023

Content: A line of three original blended sakes that combine vintages from breweries all over Japan. The unique blends are based on the mature and aromatic "1997 vintage" and the sweet, well balanced "2007 vintage".

[INISHIE Takumi No.1 -Doux- 1997 2007 2010 BLEND]

~Designed for Sweetness~

This blend is based upon 2010 Tatsuriki, a winner of multiple gold awards. This irresistibly sweet sake boasts all the richness and body of a dessert wine.

[INISHIE Takumi No.2 -Aside- 1997 2007 2009 BLEND]

~Designed for a Fresh, Clean Finish~

The 2009 Maboroshi no Taki, often compared to a white wine, is combined with three other vintages sakes for a delicate, floral fragrance and fresh, fruity flavor. The bold acidity of this blend makes it an excellent partner to various cuisines, opening up new possibilities for the world of sake.

[INISHIE Takumi No.3 -Maturation- 1993 1997 2007 BLEND]

~Designed for a Sense of Maturity~

The addition of the unmistakeably mature 1993 Umenishiki lends this blend sweetness, acidity, and umami that is tempered by a delicate bitterness. The complex yet balanced flavor is truly one-of-a-kind. The fragrance is rich and floral yet mellow.

Volume: 200ml per bottle

Price: 5,000 yen (including tax) per bottle. Set of 2 bottles: 9,000 yen (including tax). Set of 3 bottles: 12,000 yen (including tax).

Available for purchase at: https://oldvintage.jp/products/takumi1-2-3-blend

Reference: Long-Aged Vintage Sake Premium Brand "Japanese Old Vintage Inishie"

This premium vintage Japanese sake brand was established in June 2020 with the aim of collaborating with brewers to revive the noble traditions of aged sake culture.

◆ Commitment to Vintages Aged at Least Ten Years

The ages of Japanese Old Vintage Inishie's sakes range from the 1980s to the 2010s. The sweetness, aroma, and acidity of each vintage evolves uniquely as it matures, giving rise to sublime flavors of extraordinary depth. Even products from the same brewery can display a surprising diversity of flavors and aromas depending on their age.

◆ Selection by Sake Experts Ensures Quality

Seeking truly exceptional flavors and aromas, sake masters and wine sommeliers painstakingly handpick vintages from over 1,400 breweries nationwide. The current lineup includes approximately 60 brands from breweries spanning the length and breadth of Japan.

◆ Extensive Product Lineup of Diverse Age and Origin

Mini bottle sets of long-aged vintages are available, including sake, shochu, umeshu, and awamori from breweries across Japan. Various sets are available themed by region, age, and type.

◆ Operation of Company Store "Koshunoya"

Besides tastings of the Japanese Old Vintage Inishie brand, Koshunoya also offers cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages paired with local Awaji Island ingredients.

The store also offers visitors the rare opportunity to create their own original blend of sakes that have been aged for at least ten years.

<Major Awards>

2020

・ Included in the Omotenashi Selection 2020, chosen by foreign residents of Japan

2021

・ Three brands won the gold award in the aged sake division at the 15th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2021, an international competition held in France

2022

・ One brand won the gold award and one brand won the silver award in the Japanese spirits division at the 16th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2022, an international competition held in France

・ Two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2022, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・ One brand won the gold award and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2022, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・ One brand won the gold award in the vintage sake division at the Australian Sake Awards 2022, Australia's first Japanese sake competition

2023

・ One brand won the gold award in the Japanese liqueur division at the 17th Concours Mondial des Féminalise 2023, an international competition held in France

・ One brand won the gold award, one brand won the bronze award, and one brand won a commendation in the sake division's vintage category at IWC 2023, the world's largest alcoholic beverage competition

・ One brand won the platinum award and two brands won the gold award in the vintage sake division at Kura Master 2023, a Japanese sake and spirits competition

・ One brand won the highest accolade Top of the Best and one brand won the silver award in the aged sake division at the Japan Women's SAKE Awards ~Bishu Concours~, a competition judged by an all-female panel

・ One brand won the platinum award and one brand won the bronze award in the vintage sake division, and 2 brands won the platinum award in the umeshu division at the Singapore Sake Challenge held by the Sake Sommelier Association

Available for purchase at:

◇ Awaji Store SEIKAIHA Koshunoya https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

◇ Official online store: https://oldvintage.jp/

Reference: Takumi Sousei Inc. Company Overview

Company name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location: (Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Minami-Aoyama Store) PASONA SQUARE 1F, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Awaji Store) SEIKAIHA Koshunoya, 70 Okawa, Nojima, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Established: May 9th, 2017

Capital: 30 million yen

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President

Nature of business: Planning and sales of long-aged vintage sake premium brand "Japan Old Vintage Inishie"

Operation of company store "SEIKAIHA Koshunoya"