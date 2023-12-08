Barrier Materials Market to hit USD 4.37 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +9.46% | Exactitude Consultancy

Barrier Materials Market

Barrier Materials Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Global Barrier Materials Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Barrier Materials Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The barrier materials market is expected to grow at 9.46 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4.37 billion by 2030 from USD 2.12 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25993/barrier-materials-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M Company, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Mondi plc, Solvay SA, Teijin Limited, and The Dow Chemical Company. and other Prominent players.

Market News:

May 16, 2023 : 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced that it is expanding its ongoing commitment to materials science-based climate tech solutions by working with Svante Technologies, Inc. (Svante) to develop material that can trap carbon dioxide (CO2) found in the atmosphere and permanently remove it.

April 27, 2023 : Asahi Kasei and Microwave Chemical launched a joint demonstration project in April 2023 with the objective of commercializing a chemical recycling process for polyamide 661 (PA66, also called nylon 66) using microwave technology. The process utilizes microwaves to depolymerize2 PA66 and directly obtain the monomers hexamethylenediamine (HMD) and adipic acid (ADA), which is expected to be accomplished at high yield with low energy consumption.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Barrier Materials market. The major and emerging players of the Barrier Materials Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Barrier Materials market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Barrier Materials market

Barrier Materials Market By Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Aluminum

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene Naphthalate

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Others

Barrier Materials Market By End user, 2024-2030, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

If opting for the Global version of Barrier Materials Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific ( Barrier materials have a high demand in the Asia Pacific region, which is fueled by a number of factors. The need for efficient barrier materials is sparked by the fast urbanisation and population expansion in nations like China and India, which has raised demand for packaged food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care items. Additionally, as a result of changing lifestyles and increased disposable incomes, consumers now seek convenience foods and goods with long shelf lives, opening up market prospects for barrier materials. The demand for protective packaging solutions is being further fueled by the growth of the e-commerce industry. Cost factors, a lack of awareness, and infrastructure issues can, however, be limitations. However, the emphasis on sustainability, expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, growing demand for convenience meals, and continued technology improvements offer optimistic signs. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Barrier Materials study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25993/barrier-materials-market/

