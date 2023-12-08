Flash News: OKX Sponsors ETH India during India Blockchain Week

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 8, 2023.



OKX Sponsors ETH India during India Blockchain Week



OKX announced its sponsorship of ETH India, billed as the 'World's Biggest Ethereum Hackathon,' which starts today at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bengalaru. Taking place through 10 December, the event gathers over 1,500 builders for speaking sessions and workshops designed to bolster the Ethereum ecosystem.

OKX will host its own hackathon at the event to support the development of its X1 zkEVM Layer 2, with a prize of USD5,000 awarded to the best X1-related project idea. Attendees who visit OKX's booth and mint an NFT for free via the OKX NFT Marketplace will also have the opportunity to receive limited-edition OKX-branded swag items, such as cricket balls.

This week, OKX also sponsored Polygon Connect, a global initiative that brings together every aspect of Polygon's ecosystem through live events, hackathons and community gatherings.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



