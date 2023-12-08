Fiberglass Roving Market to hit USD 18.86 Billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +8.34% | Exactitude Consultancy

Fiberglass Roving Market

The Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Fiberglass Roving Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Fiberglass Roving Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Fiberglass Roving Market in the coming years.

The fiberglass roving market is expected to grow at 8.34 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 18.86 Billion by 2030 from USD 9.17 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Taiwan Glass Industry Corp., Owens Corning, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., AGY Holdings Corp, Binani Industries Ltd, Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Jushi India Fiberglass (P) Ltd, Johns Manville and other Prominent players.

Recent News:

August 2021, Owens Corning introduced PINK Next Gen Fiberglas insulation, this product results in higher performance than the company’s other products. Such new product launches will benefit the growth of the market.

April 2021, Jushi India Fiberglass (P) Ltd. was completed with a capacity of 1,00,000 MT. Jushi’s product range includes direct roving, assembled roving, chopped strand, chopped strand mat, woven roving, yarn, and other forms of fiberglass raw materials.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Fiberglass Roving market. The major and emerging players of the Fiberglass Roving Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Fiberglass Roving market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Fiberglass Roving market

Fiberglass Roving Market by Product Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Single-End Roving

Multi-End Roving

Chopped Roving

Fiberglass Roving Market by Glass Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

H-Glass

AR-Glass

S-Glass

Fiberglass Roving Market by End User, 2024-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

If opting for the Global version of Fiberglass Roving Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America ( North America is a prominent market for fiberglass roving. The region encompasses the US, Canada, and Mexico, all of which contribute to the demand for fiberglass roving. North America’s strong construction industry, advanced automotive sector, and aerospace industry create substantial opportunities for fiberglass roving usage. Additionally, the region’s emphasis on renewable energy, including wind power, drives the need for fiberglass roving in wind turbine manufacturing. North America’s commitment to technological advancements, innovation, and sustainability further supports the growth of the fiberglass roving market in the region. )

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific ( Asia Pacific is a key consumer of fiberglass roving, representing a significant market share. The region’s strong demand for fiberglass roving is driven by various factors. The rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations contribute to the increased consumption of fiberglass roving in construction, automotive, and other industries. Additionally, the growing manufacturing sector, rising population, and urbanization drive the demand for fiberglass roving in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of major end-use industries and the continuous growth of emerging economies in the region further solidify its position as a key consumer of fiberglass roving. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Fiberglass Roving study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

