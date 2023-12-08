Cyanate Ester Resin Market to hit USD 733.45 million by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +11.6% | Exactitude Consultancy

Cyanate Ester Resin Market

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Cyanate Ester Resin Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow at more than 11.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 733.45 million by 2030 from USD 273.13 million in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Argosy International, Novoset, Tencate Advanced Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Henkel, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Huntsman Corporation launched Araldite LY 1568, a new cyanate ester resin system designed for composites used in aviation and space applications. The ultra-low CTE resin provides superior dimensional stability.

In January 2021, Lonza launched Primaset PT-30 cyanate ester resin to enable lightweight composites for 5G infrastructure and electric vehicles. It provides excellent dielectric properties and heat resistance.

In April 2020, Hexcel Corporation introduced HexPly M9.6, a novel prepreg with cyanate ester resin offering a 30% weight reduction versus legacy aerospace prepregs. It enables faster processing and cost savings.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Cyanate Ester Resin market. The major and emerging players of the Cyanate Ester Resin Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Cyanate Ester Resin market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Cyanate Ester Resin market

Cyanate Ester Resin Market by End User, 2024-2030, (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Application, 2024-2030, (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Composites

Adhesives

Others

If opting for the Global version of Cyanate Ester Resin Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

The United States government has proposed USD 750 billion for defense spending as part of its budget for the year 2020. The growing defense investments are expected to drive the market for cyanate ester resin during the forecast period. The United States aerospace & defense industry generated a revenue of about USD 929.5 billion through sales in 2018, thereby achieving a 4.17% growth from the previous year.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Cyanate Ester Resin study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

