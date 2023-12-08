Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,556 in the last 365 days.

A new ticker of AB Akola Group securities on Nasdaq Vilnius

On 4 December, the new company name AB Akola Group (formerly AB Linas Agro Group) was registered. On 8 December, the ticker of AB Akola Group securities on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange changed from LNA1L to AKO1L.

The securities ISIN code remains unchanged and is LT0000128092.


About AB Akola Group

AB Akola Group owns the largest agricultural and food production group in the Baltics, employing almost 5,000 people. The group operates along the entire food production chain from field to fork, producing, processing, and marketing agricultural and food products, and providing goods and services to farmers. The group's financial year starts in July, and its revenue for the last financial year was almost EUR 2 billion.


Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


Primary Logo

You just read:

A new ticker of AB Akola Group securities on Nasdaq Vilnius

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more