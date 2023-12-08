EV Charging Cable Market Key Manufacturers, Size, Growth, Shape, Mode, Charging Level, Connector Type and Forecasts 2030
PUNE, INDIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EV Charging Cable Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 3.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7%. As the global shift towards eco-conscious transportation gains momentum, the demand for innovative EV charging solutions is soaring. Government incentives and investments in clean energy infrastructure are laying the foundation for widespread EV adoption. Simultaneously, groundbreaking technological advancements, including wireless charging, fast-charging solutions, and enhanced safety features, are reshaping the industry and making electric mobility increasingly accessible and convenient for consumers. Amid this transformative landscape, the EV charging cable market is poised for continued robust growth.
“CCS1 connector demand to get impacted by phase off of CHAdeMO connectors during the forecast period”
The CCS1 standard is anticipated to experience swift expansion, driven by its ongoing prevalence among electric vehicles excluding Tesla and the charging networks operating throughout North America. Due to its strong presence in the US and Canada, CCS1 guarantees smooth compatibility and interoperability, factors that contribute to its forecasted rise as the most rapidly growing category within the electric vehicle charging connector market. The CCS 1 connector, also known as the CCS Combo 1 or SAE J1772 Combo connector, is a significant advancement in electric vehicle charging technology. Serving as the standard for DC fast charging in North America and South Korea, CCS 1 can handle up to 500 amps and 1000 volts DC, resulting in an impressive maximum power output of 360 kW. The CCS 1 plug has become the norm for a majority of EVs in North America, with Japanese manufacturers like Nissan transitioning from CHAdeMO to CCS 1 for their new models for the region. Notably, Tesla maintains its proprietary charging standard for North American vehicles.
“DC charging cable to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period”
DC charging cable segment is expected for remarkable growth, due to the surging demand for fast and ultra-fast charging capabilities. As electric vehicles become more common, the need for swift and convenient charging solutions has intensified, leading to a growing emphasis on high-powered DC charging infrastructure. This shift is primarily attributed to the increasing number of long-distance travel scenarios and the urge to minimize charging downtime. Consequently, the DC charging segment is expected to witness substantial advancements in power supply technology, further propelling its accelerated growth trajectory. Companies involved in the development of DC charging stations include Tesla, ChargePoint, ABB, Schneider Electric, Shell, etc. In the near future, the market for DC chargers is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increase in demand for electric vehicles. DC superchargers are commonly found at public charging stations and highways, offering convenient and fast charging options for electric vehicle drivers while on the move. These chargers function by transforming AC power from the grid into DC power, which can then be stored in the vehicle's battery. They are designed to be compatible with various electric vehicle models and are increasingly prevalent as more drivers switch to electric vehicles as their primary mode of transport.
The EV charging cable market is dominated by established players such as Leoni AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN International Group (China), Dyden Corporation (Japan), among others. These players manufactures EV components around the world. They have initiated partnerships to provide best-in-class products to their customers.
The report covers the EV charging cable market based on vehicle type, service type, sourcing type, application and region (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the EV charging cable market ecosystem. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
